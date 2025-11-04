Manchester City Council, BBC Studios Drama and former politician Ed Balls have been celebrated with the first-ever Get the Nation Learning award for their efforts to widen access to adult learning.

The inaugural awards, run by think tank Learning and Work Institute (L&W), will recognise 11 winners as lifelong champions in a sparkling ceremony in London’s Barbican Centre this evening.

The awards form part of L&W’s week-long ‘Get the Nation Learning’ campaign to make the case for lifelong learning.

It follows the think tank’s annual adult participation in learning survey, published earlier this week, which found a sharp dip in the number of adults engaging in learning last year.

The ceremony honoured broadcaster and ex-shadow chancellor Ed Balls with the lifelong learning ambassador award for his commitment to adult education.

While he was a cabinet minister, Balls undertook a course at adult learning centre City Lit to learn strategies to cope with his stammer. He subsequently became a City Lit fellow.

“When adults learn, our society and economy thrive,” said Stephen Evans, chief executive at Learning and Work Institute.

“We are proud to celebrate the 11 winners of our inaugural Get the Nation Learning Awards: their stories showcase the growth, productivity, good work, resilient communities, and fuller and richer lives that lifelong learning can bring. We have a long way to go as a country to close inequalities in learning and to make sure everyone can benefit – but today our focus is on the individuals and organisations who are helping turn the tide.”

Employer of the year went to BBC Studios Drama for its workforce development excellence. The award recognised the production company’s work to secure jobs and long-term careers for learners in the West Midlands on shows such as Father Brown, Sister Boniface, and Silent Witness.

Judges selected Oldham College ESOL teacher Nerissa Roberts to receive the excellence in teaching award. The panel were wowed by her “inspirational” dedication to learners, many of whom are refugees, asylum seekers, and adults with little or no English.

HRH Princess Anne personally selection West Midlands businesswoman Maddison Walker to be commended with the patron’s award for her impressive achievements in gaining a senior leader apprenticeship and becoming a business owner.

Meanwhile, Mark Jones was honoured with the new directions award, which honours people learning new skills later in life. Jones was a self-employed plasterer for 36 years and after losing his second wife and experiencing unemployment for a period, he decided to switch careers and enrolled on Telford College’s HGV course.

The awards also recognised training providers, such as Lancashire Adult Learning, which won the healthier futures award for its work with public health, primary care networks and social prescribers to engage over 10,000 learners in around 300 community venues.

London-based Redbridge Institute of Adult Education were the winners of the learning with technology award for its “innovative” use of artificial intelligence and virtual reality across its course provision including maths, childcare, and ESOL.

Property developer Lendlease were also commended with the net zero hero award for its work in the London borough of Newham. The developer, known for its sustainable projects, impressed judges for helping to expand the local council’s Our Newham Learning and Skills programme’s curriculum to digital, data, and green skills.

Additionally, two Manchester-based adult education services have been highlighted for their success in embedding lifelong learning for Manchester residents.

Manchester City Council has won the regional growth award for using its UNESCO City of Lifelong Learning status and its city-wide partnership with over 700 organisations to provide wide-ranging learning opportunities to residents.

The talent is everywhere award went to Positive Futures, the employment and training service of social housing provider MSV Housing due to its “life-changing support” for Mancunians recovering from trauma or navigating homelessness to young parents, older residents.

Another housing association Poplar HARCA were lauded with the stronger communities award after judges were impressed with its communities and neighbourhoods directorate, which offers an “expansive” range of adult learning programmes for migrants, disabled people, older adults, single parents, and learners with special educational needs and disabilities.