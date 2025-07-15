Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Creating Tomorrow College rated ‘outstanding’ today

Ofsted praises ‘dedicated’ leaders at SEND college for creating calm and professional learning environment in first full inspection

Ofsted praises ‘dedicated’ leaders at SEND college for creating calm and professional learning environment in first full inspection

15 Jul 2025, 15:36

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

A Northamptonshire specialist college has received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade in its first ever full inspection.

Creating Tomorrow College, located in Kettering, was today awarded top marks in all areas for its “rigorous” recruitment process, passionate staff and clear vision to prepare learners for adulthood and employment.

In grade one report published this morning, inspectors praised learners for their “very positive” attitudes and focus on their future.

The college opened in 2022 and is part of a multi-academy trust that specialises in educating children and young people with SEND.

It had 60 learners at its three centres at the time of its June 18 to 20 inspection, 52 of which were on an employability pathway and eight were on supported internships.

The report found learners had “excellent” attendance and have quickly developed confidence that allows them to travel independently and gain sustained employment in the future.

Ofsted inspectors said the individualised personal development programmes were “highly effective” and the curriculum ensures learners feel safe, supported and valued.

Leaders were commended for their “ambitious vision” that prepares students for the world of work.

These consist of employability skills, work experience, tutorial topics and core subjects such as English, mathematics and digital skills.

“Leaders are dedicated and enthusiastic about the college, the curriculum offered and the partners they work with,” the report added.

Inspectors were also impressed that leaders educated employers on neurodiversity, which employers “valued immensely”.

The inspection also noted the “very rigorous process” for recruiting learners, which onboards students who aspire to employment and whose needs the college can meet.

Staff were found to carefully and skilfully assess learners during the recruitment stage to establish prior knowledge and skills. They then set “highly individualised targets” aligned to the outcomes set in learners’ education, health and care plans. 

“Staff frequently monitor these targets and, when achieved, learners are set more challenging ones,” the report added.

Regarding the teaching, the watchdog found tutors “skilfully” develop learners’ English and mathematical knowledge and skills.

One example is helping learners on verbal communication by first talking in small groups to then projecting their voice in large spaces so they can be heard by an audience.

Overall, inspectors found both leaders and staff were proud and dedicated to work at the college and are supported by an “enthusiastic” group of trustees.

Gareth Ivett, principal of Creating Tomorrow College, said: “To be rated outstanding in our very first inspection is well-deserved professional recognition of the dedication and passion our entire team brings every day. 

“But what sets us apart is not just the quality of our teaching – it’s our commitment to changing the system around our learners. We believe it’s not only our job to prepare learners for the real world, but to prepare the real world for our learners.”

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted to introduce report cards on reduced inspection timetable

Inspections led by 'most senior' HMIs only when framework launches, and no visits in last week before Christmas

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

JCB Academy breaks ground with Ofsted grade 1

‘Exceptional’ teaching found at construction and engineering provider

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Ofsted plans FE webinars in response to reform timeline unrest

'I know there are some concerns about the timeline for these changes,' says chief inspector

Freddie Whittaker

Apprenticeships, Ofsted

Fuel pumped up with Ofsted’s premium rating

Large leadership and management provider aims to double apprentice numbers after grade one feat

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *