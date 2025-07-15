Creating Tomorrow College rated ‘outstanding’ today

Ofsted praises ‘dedicated’ leaders at SEND college for creating calm and professional learning environment in first full inspection

A Northamptonshire specialist college has received an ‘outstanding’ Ofsted grade in its first ever full inspection.

Creating Tomorrow College, located in Kettering, was today awarded top marks in all areas for its “rigorous” recruitment process, passionate staff and clear vision to prepare learners for adulthood and employment.

In grade one report published this morning, inspectors praised learners for their “very positive” attitudes and focus on their future.

The college opened in 2022 and is part of a multi-academy trust that specialises in educating children and young people with SEND.

It had 60 learners at its three centres at the time of its June 18 to 20 inspection, 52 of which were on an employability pathway and eight were on supported internships.

The report found learners had “excellent” attendance and have quickly developed confidence that allows them to travel independently and gain sustained employment in the future.

Ofsted inspectors said the individualised personal development programmes were “highly effective” and the curriculum ensures learners feel safe, supported and valued.

Leaders were commended for their “ambitious vision” that prepares students for the world of work.

These consist of employability skills, work experience, tutorial topics and core subjects such as English, mathematics and digital skills.

“Leaders are dedicated and enthusiastic about the college, the curriculum offered and the partners they work with,” the report added.

Inspectors were also impressed that leaders educated employers on neurodiversity, which employers “valued immensely”.

The inspection also noted the “very rigorous process” for recruiting learners, which onboards students who aspire to employment and whose needs the college can meet.

Staff were found to carefully and skilfully assess learners during the recruitment stage to establish prior knowledge and skills. They then set “highly individualised targets” aligned to the outcomes set in learners’ education, health and care plans.

“Staff frequently monitor these targets and, when achieved, learners are set more challenging ones,” the report added.

Regarding the teaching, the watchdog found tutors “skilfully” develop learners’ English and mathematical knowledge and skills.

One example is helping learners on verbal communication by first talking in small groups to then projecting their voice in large spaces so they can be heard by an audience.

Overall, inspectors found both leaders and staff were proud and dedicated to work at the college and are supported by an “enthusiastic” group of trustees.

Gareth Ivett, principal of Creating Tomorrow College, said: “To be rated outstanding in our very first inspection is well-deserved professional recognition of the dedication and passion our entire team brings every day.

“But what sets us apart is not just the quality of our teaching – it’s our commitment to changing the system around our learners. We believe it’s not only our job to prepare learners for the real world, but to prepare the real world for our learners.”