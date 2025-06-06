Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Colleges seek merger to capitalise on devolution

'Powerful’ new group to be created next July

'Powerful’ new group to be created next July

6 Jun 2025, 5:00

A “voluntary” merger between two Cheshire colleges is expected next year following the announcement of a devolution deal in the region.

Cheshire College South & West (CCSW) and Macclesfield College are set to partner in July 2026 – a proposal that was first floated nine years ago.

If approved the unification will create the largest FE college in the region with more than 11,000 learners and an annual income of over £63 million.

Leaders said the merger was timely so the colleges could “play a leading role” in regional skills development when a new combined authority is created next year.

The Cheshire and Warrington Mayoral Combined Authority is expected to be ready for its first mayoral election in May, according to reports this week.

Public consultation and a period of due diligence into the college merger will now take place, with it expected to take effect from July 31, 2026.

A spokesperson for the colleges said: “The proposed merger, which both colleges describe as voluntary, would create a powerful new education group that will lead the way in skills development and post-16 education provision across Cheshire.

“The announcement follows the acceleration of the region’s devolution deal, prompting the colleges to take proactive steps to ensure that devolution delivers for every learner and community.”

Merger history 

South Cheshire College and West Cheshire College merged to become CCSW following then-FE commissioner Richard Atkins’ 2016 joint area review of the county.

The review called for a phased merger approach to create a “Cheshire general further education college”, first creating CCSW and then merging it in subsequent years with the then-Mid Cheshire College, Warrington Collegiate and finally Macclesfield College.

Instead, Mid Cheshire College and Warrington Collegiate merged in 2017 to form Warrington & Vale College, the second largest institution in the region with over 7,000 students currently on its books.

Macclesfield chose to remain a standalone college.

The proposal

College representatives told FE Week the merger aims to create a “more financially resilient and sustainable” education group.

Macclesfield College achieved a “requires improvement” financial health grade in 2023-24, according to its latest accounts, with a negative -1.63 per cent EBITDA, but is expected to bump up to “good” this year.

Both colleges are projected to maintain the “good” financial health rating for both next year and 2026-27.

Macclesfield was last rated a grade 3 by Ofsted in 2023 but was making “reasonable progress” according to a monitoring report earlier this year. CCSW has been rated “good” twice by Ofsted since it merged.

Union members working at CCSW are currently in dispute with senior management over pay.

University and College Union (UCU) regional official Matt Arrowsmith said: “Staff at CCSW are already in dispute with the college over senior management’s refusal to offer a decent pay award this year, and UCU members are being balloted for strike action.”

A CCSW spokesperson said the college is “committed to finding a resolution with UCU”.

Arrowsmith added that the colleges must provide “a cast iron guarantee of job security” for all staff.

Both colleges confirmed there were no planned redundancies as part of the merger.

A merger document signed by both colleges’ chair of governors and principals, seen by FE Week, which outlined leaders’ commitments to the proposal, said they would “act with integrity” regarding any future staff changes.

The document also promised to “create a college with a strong national and regional reputation whilst maintaining our local identities and accountability”.

