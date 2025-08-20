College-run ITP awarded its own ‘outstanding’ 

The feat means all parts of a West Mids college group now hold Ofsted’s top grade

The feat means all parts of a West Mids college group now hold Ofsted’s top grade

An apprenticeship provider that is part of an Ofsted ‘outstanding’ college group has secured its own grade one rating from the watchdog.

Axia Solutions Limited has jumped to the inspectorate’s highest possible rating just two years after being judged ‘requires improvement’.

Ofsted said leaders have “successfully improved the quality of education that apprentices receive” and strengthened links between centre-based and workplace learning which has led to “high” achievement rates.

The feat comes months after Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), of which Axia is a wholly owned subsidiary, retained its own ‘outstanding’ grade with Ofsted.

Craig Hodgson, chief executive of NSCG, said this is a “truly phenomenal accomplishment for NSCG”.

“We are incredibly proud of the Axia Solutions team for their dedication and hard work in securing this well-deserved ‘outstanding’ grade,” he added.

“Their success means that every aspect of our group is now officially rated as ‘outstanding’ by Ofsted, a milestone that reflects our collective pursuit of excellence and our mission to provide the very best education and training for our communities.”

Axia Solutions, based in Stoke-On-Trent, was formed in 1999 specialising in delivering qualifications to the ceramic industry. The business has since extended to service the training needs of sectors including manufacturing, logistics, and print engineering.

It was acquired by Newcastle-under-Lyme College in 2014 and now makes up part of NSCG in Staffordshire following a merger with Stafford College in 2016.

At the time of this latest inspection in July, Axia had 134 apprentices in training across level 2 to 7 standards in leadership, facilities supervisor, administration, manufacturing and print technician.

Ofsted’s report, published today, noted that apprentices “thrive and they feel highly valued, supported and well cared for”.

The report also praised the team of industry-expert trainers who help apprentices “quickly apply their learning” and commended the “expertly sequenced curriculums” that contribute to high achievement and attainment rates.

Latest government data shows Axia Solutions had a 65.9 per cent apprenticeship achievement rate in the 2023-24 academic year.

Governors were praised as “highly skilled” people who have “extensive experience in the further education sector” and use this to “effectively support leaders and provide challenge that leaders use to improve the quality of education that apprentices receive”.

Victoria Harte, managing director of Axia Solutions, said: “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our team, the strength of our employer partnerships, and our shared core values.

“This achievement is not only a significant milestone for us but is also excellent for the local area, building on existing education strengths by providing exceptional workplace training and development.”