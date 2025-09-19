Best-in-class social action champions wanted for FE awards

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Nominations for the Good for Me Good for FE awards 2025 are now open

19 Sep 2025, 6:00

Colleges have until October 10 to put forward staff and students for this year’s Good for Me Good for FE awards, which celebrate outstanding volunteering, fundraising and community impact across the sector.

Now in their third year, the awards shine a spotlight on individuals, teams and projects where efforts have gone above and beyond in support of communities.

The campaign was first launched in 2021 to highlight the breadth of social action in further education and is sponsored by NCFE and FE Associates, with FE Week as media partner.

Eight categories are up for grabs this year: individual fundraiser of the year, team/college fundraiser of the year, student volunteer of the year, staff volunteer of the year, project of the year, volunteering accreditation excellence, inspirational role model of the year, and outstanding long-service in volunteering.

Finalists in each category will be announced on November 19 at the Association of Colleges’ annual conference in Birmingham by AoC chief executive David Hughes and London South East Colleges CEO Sam Parrett. Winners will then be revealed at a House of Lords celebration on December 5.

Burton and South Derbyshire College’s Rob Stevenson, a volunteer first responder and veterans advocate, took home the staff volunteer of the year award last year. The public services lecturer said the award “highlights the connection between my personal pursuits and how the knowledge and experiences I gain enhance my classroom sessions”.

He added: “I absolutely love my job, and seeing the impact my personal journey has on my learners and their growth is the reason I teach.”

The judging panel again features leading sector figures, including FE Commissioner Shelagh Legrave, Education and Training Foundation chief executive Katerina Kolyva, and Dame Sally Dicketts, alongside patron Baroness Nicky Morgan.

Morgan said: “Time and again, we see how volunteering and fundraising not only benefit local communities, but also build confidence, skills and opportunities for those taking part. 

“These awards rightly celebrate that impact and highlight the sector’s powerful role in driving positive social change.”

Entries are open now and must be submitted via the Good for Me Good for FE website by October 10.

