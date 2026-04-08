Why FE colleges should say yes to research

For those working in FE, time is one of your most valuable assets. With competing priorities and limited hours in the day, it is always in short supply.

So when you hear that your college could take part in a research project, it is reasonable to ask: is this worth it?

At the EEF, we’re working with more and more colleges across the country through research projects that build the evidence base for the 16-19 sector. Our research projects test specific programmes and approaches to find out two things:

Do they improve outcomes for learners, particularly those from economically disadvantaged backgrounds?

How can they be implemented effectively in real college settings?

The goal is simple: to generate robust evidence that helps colleges make informed decisions about teaching, learning, and how to use their resources. But beyond contributing to the wider evidence base, why should your college get involved?

Access professional development for your staff

Many EEF research projects test programmes or approaches that are underpinned by professional development. This might involve structured training in specific teaching approaches or support to implement new resources effectively.

Taking part can also create space for professional reflection. Engaging with new practices, working collaboratively, and contributing to sector-wide learning can strengthen professional cultures within departments and across colleges.

We know that access to sustained, high-quality professional development is central to improving teaching and retaining skilled staff. Most EEF projects offer professional development that is closely connected to practice and rigorously evaluated for its impact on learner outcomes.

Address key college priorities

Research projects can be a great way to explore structured solutions to pressing challenges.

Two of our current projects, for example, focus on issues that are areas of concern for many colleges: preventing drop-out and improving outcomes in GCSE English resits. One will evaluate whether monitoring student wellbeing alongside proactive pastoral support can improve attendance, retention, and mental health. Another will test whether a targeted vocabulary programme can improve GCSE English outcomes for resit learners.

Not every project will align perfectly with your immediate priorities, and not every approach will prove effective. But taking part helps the whole sector better understand how to tackle significant challenges.

Access high-quality programmes at a subsidised rate

Like time, funding in further education is under constant pressure. Colleges are often approached by providers offering new products or services.

Taking part in an EEF research project can provide access to new programmes, resources, or training at a subsidised rate, all while contributing to an independent, high-quality evaluation. There are no hidden sales incentives. The purpose is to test impact, not to market a product.

Improve outcomes beyond your own college

We run research projects for one reason: to build our collective knowledge of how we improve outcomes for 16-19 learners, particularly those facing economic disadvantage.

The more colleges that take part, the stronger and more reliable the evidence becomes. Stronger evidence allows us to make clearer recommendations about what works – and what doesn’t – across the country.

Supporting learners to succeed is why we all work in education. Participating in research is one practical way to extend that impact beyond your own classrooms.

Next steps

If you’re interested in taking part, you can search your college on our website and see what projects you’re eligible for. It’s also worth subscribing to our colleges newsletter to be notified of future opportunities.

Helping to shape the future of further education can strengthen your own practice, and contribute to better outcomes for learners nationwide.