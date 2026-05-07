As an ESOL lecturer in a busy department, I’m constantly trying to make our courses relevant and interesting for our students. Long gone are the pre-Brexit days when many of our students were mostly economic migrants with similar study skills and a shared cultural knowledge. Our intake has changed dramatically, with more students with little or no educational experience who have recently arrived in Scotland and many with trauma from war-torn countries. It’s been challenging rising to meet these changes, but pedagogically interesting and deeply rewarding to see these students flourish.

A big challenge we face is trying to help them complete our core skills units – a set of SQA certificates in areas like communication and working with others. A key assessment involves researching a topic as a team and presenting findings to the class. These are valuable skills, but a real challenge for students with little classroom experience who are managing the effects of trauma.

Normally I ask students to present their findings on PowerPoint in front of the class. Whilst some thrive at presenting, many lower level students find it nerve-racking. With many already functioning at a very low tolerance for stress, I wanted to find another way for students to communicate their research.