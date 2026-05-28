 We talk about employer engagement but leave learners unprepared

Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Further education has clearly embraced employer engagement. Colleges highlight partnerships, advisory boards and industry links as proof that provision is aligned with the current labour market. But if this system is working, why do many students still enter employment unprepared or struggle to find work? The scale of the issue is clear. The UK’s Employer Skills Survey in 2024 highlighted that 12 per cent of employers report skills gaps within their workforce, affecting around 1.26 million employees. At the same time, 27 per cent of vacancies are classified as skills-shortage vacancies, meaning employers struggle to find candidates with the right skills. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.