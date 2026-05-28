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29 May 2026

 We talk about employer engagement but leave learners unprepared

I see extensive employer engagement across FE, but learners are still not fully prepared for the workplace
Imran Mir Guest Contributor

Programme lead and campus head, Apex College Leicester

4 min read
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Further education has clearly embraced employer engagement. Colleges highlight partnerships, advisory boards and industry links as proof that provision is aligned with the current labour market.

But if this system is working, why do many students still enter employment unprepared or struggle to find work?

The scale of the issue is clear. The UK’s Employer Skills Survey in 2024 highlighted that 12 per cent of employers report skills gaps within their workforce, affecting around 1.26 million employees. At the same time, 27 per cent of vacancies are classified as skills-shortage vacancies, meaning employers struggle to find candidates with the right skills.

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