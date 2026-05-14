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15 May 2026

AI is a mirror. FE must decide what it reflects

As we enter the 'intimacy economy', educators are no longer just teaching with technology – they are safeguarding reality itself, ensuring AI amplifies human growth rather than replacing it
Scott Hayden Guest Contributor

Head of teaching, learning, and digital at Basingstoke College of Technology (BCoT)

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We are navigating “second contact” with AI, according to The Centre for Humane Technology (CHT). If our first contact was social media – a decade that commodified our attention – this second wave is more profound. We are moving from the attention economy into the intimacy economy.

In further education, we are uniquely positioned to signpost the opportunities of this shift while safeguarding against its dangers. We do not want learners entangled with AI companions or enmeshed in simulated worlds; instead, we must show how AI can partner for human thriving only when anchored in reality, where educators provide the sense-checking and validation no algorithm can simulate.

From machines to ‘mirrors’

In The Road to Wigan Pier (1937), George Orwell reflected on industrial-age machines with suspicion, concerned by the “mechanisation of the palate” and the loss of human craft. He suggested treating the machine like a potent pill: with extreme caution and an eye on the side effects.

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