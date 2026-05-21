Listen to this story Members can listen to an AI-generated audio version of this article. 1.0x Audio narration uses an AI-generated voice. 0:00 0:00 Become a member to listen to this article Subscribe Further education colleges often describe themselves as anchors within their communities, but at City of Bristol College, that commitment extends beyond a slogan. Its team of three community campus leads work on students’ personal development alongside their education and employability skills. Jake Sanders, community campus lead for the college’s Ashley Down and Parkway campuses, knows Bristol inside out. A former carpenter and a passionate cyclist, he carved out a career in FE after working on building sites. Become a member for unlimited access to FE Week subscribe Our members enjoy early access to exclusive content and in-depth articles before anyone else. Get expert journalism on FE and skills, experience fewer ads, and unlock a growing range of member benefits.