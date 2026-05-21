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22 May 2026

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Day in the life: The community campus lead peddling a virtuous cycle for students

Keen bike rider and former carpenter Jake Sanders tells how his role as community campus lead focuses on the learner’s life journey to success

Jessica Hill

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I’d been kicking around construction sites, so I carried a sense of imposter syndrome

Jake Sanders, campus community lead, City of Bristol College

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Further education colleges often describe themselves as anchors within their communities, but at City of Bristol College, that commitment extends beyond a slogan.

Its team of three community campus leads work on students’ personal development alongside their education and employability skills.

Jake Sanders, community campus lead for the college’s Ashley Down and Parkway campuses, knows Bristol inside out. A former carpenter and a passionate cyclist, he carved out a career in FE after working on building sites.

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