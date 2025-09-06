Team UK on the start line for EuroSkills 2025

19 students and apprentices will compete in the European finals next week

A group of the UK’s best young tradespeople head to Denmark next week to compete against their European peers at EuroSkills 2025.

After months of gruelling training, pressure tests and several bootcamps, Team UK is due to arrive at the Danish industrial hub town of Herning on Monday.

The 19 UK representatives will go head-to-head against 600 young professionals from other European countries in the intense competition that runs from Tuesday to Saturday.

The largest skills competition in Europe culminates in a sparkling medal ceremony, awarding the highest achievers in 38 skills with gold, silver, and bronze medals.

The event will host a visit from the King of Denmark Frederik X, and skills minister Jacqui Smith is also expected to attend.

Smith said in a message to Team UK: “Congratulations and good luck to the 19 young people from across the UK who will be taking part in EuroSkills, showcasing the best of our trades and professions.

“I am looking forward to meeting you all and watching you share your skills on the world stage – making our country proud.”

Team UK was selected following last year’s national competitions and subsequent heats, beating dozens of young people who are part of Squad UK, the official candidates preparing for the global WorldSkills 2026 competition in Shanghai, China.

They gathered last month for one final bootcamp weekend of training and exercises on handling the mental pressure that comes with representing your country on an international stage.

The 19 students and apprentices will be competing in their vocational specialisms such as graphic design, cooking and welding.

Lowdown on EuroSkills

Danish town of Herning where this years EuroSkills competition will be held

EuroSkills Herning marks the ninth biennial event and is the largest European competition before the global WorldSkills contest, which will be held next year in Shanghai.

WorldSkills UK has slowly scaled up its participation in EuroSkills since the pandemic.

The UK pulled out of the 2021 event, held in the Austrian city of Graz, which had been delayed by a year.

Team UK returned at EuroSkills Gdańsk 2023 where it sent 20 young people to compete in 17 skills. They achieved one gold and two bronze medals, as well as six Medallions for Excellence, which are awarded for achieving the international standard in a particular skill. Overall the team came 13th.

Hometown pride

Messages of encouragement for Team UK have been made by college principals and sector leaders.

Rachel Kay, principal of Macclesfield College, said she was “incredibly proud” of student Grace Longden, who will be competing in the health and social care competition and is also a UK triathlete in her age group.

“Competing at this level requires immense commitment and resilience, and Grace is a fantastic role model for our college community.

“I wish Grace and the whole of Team UK the very best of luck in Denmark. We are cheering them on and are confident they will showcase the outstanding talent and skills that the further education sector has to offer.”

Five students from Southern Regional College in Northern Ireland will be competing in the industry 4.0 (Patrick Sheerin and Caolan McCartan), mechatronics (John Doherty and Jason McVerry) and electrical installation (Jonathan Gough) competitions.

Its college principal and CEO Lee Campbell told FE Week that having students earn their place on Team UK was a “remarkable achievement”, not just for the college but for Northern Ireland and the wider UK skills community.

She added: “We are confident that Team UK will inspire audiences with their skill, professionalism and dedication. On behalf of Southern Regional College, I wish the competitors every success.”

Ben Blackledge, chief executive of WorldSkills UK, said: “We are so excited to be heading out to EuroSkills Herning 2025 with this fantastic group of young professionals and wish them the best of luck for the competition.

“They will be tested to the highest standards, showcasing the skills that global employers are looking for, and will return to the UK with the knowledge and experience that will fast-track their careers.