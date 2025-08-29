Skills bootcamp provider scores top marks from Ofsted

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
29 Aug 2025, 13:03

More from this author

A Reading-based skills bootcamp provider has been awarded the top rating by Ofsted inspectors for having a “transformational effect” on learners’ futures.

The Curious Academy, which delivers government-funded 12-week bootcamps in digital marketing and data analytics at its co-working office in Reading, wowed the watchdog for its “exceptional” support of learners’ careers and technical skills well beyond course completion. 

During its July 15 to 17 inspection, the independent training provider (ITP) had 19 adults learning digital marketing and 10 enrolled on the data analytics bootcamps.

In its first full inspection report published this morning, the team of three Ofsted inspectors found bootcamp trainers tailor learners’ interests and career ambitions, as well as providing personalised career and technical guidance.

“For example, learners who are interested in housing analyse national housing data and those who are interested in the beauty sector analyse shifts in consumer trends,” the report said.

While learners come to the Curious Academy with little or no prior knowledge, the inspection found they develop “substantial” new skills that “transformational effect on their futures”.

Students also benefit from leading peer discussions and feedback, which impressed Ofsted, who said the ITP’s learner-led activities and teacher expertise prepares them “exceptionally well” for professional work after the course.

Matt Bovey, course director, told FE Week: “We’re proud to have achieved ‘outstanding’ in our first Ofsted inspection as a skills bootcamp provider. We are committed to in-person learning – our twice-weekly, face-to-face classes in Reading create the accountability and peer collaboration that we believe are essential for effective professional skills training.”

“The inspection particularly recognised the supportive learning environment we create and our commitment to providing ongoing support to learners well beyond course completion,” he added.

Bovey also mused the reason for receiving the top Ofsted marks was “the fact that we’re committed to positive outcomes for the students.”

Inspectors commended almost all learners, including disadvantaged students, for completing their bootcamps successfully, achieved by a presentation of their final project or securing a job interview.

“We’re fortunate enough to have our own venue that is also a co-working space. Students are invited to use the space after they graduate and a number of them now work for employers that use the space,” Bovey added.

Leaders were praised for their “highly effective culture of continuous quality improvement” that reviews curriculums to reflect “rapidly evolving” skills priorities.

“For example, leaders adapted the data analytics curriculum to include more advanced tools such as specific programming languages and data visualisation in response to feedback from learners and employers,” the report added.

They also sought learner feedback and tracked their next steps after completing the bootcamp.

Inspectors even commended leaders’ work with employers, particularly those who have hired bootcamp graduates, to check the suitability of the training and to ensure it meets industry expectations.

“We have a number of employers now that are waiting for people to finish the bootcamps,” Bovey said.

“I think there’s a stigma about people on bootcamps. There’s possibly not enough providers doing it well and not enough employers engaging so there seems to be a missing part of the process somewhere.”

