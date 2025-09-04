National Grid has been awarded its fourth consecutive ‘outstanding’ rating from Ofsted – maintaining its 20-year status as a grade one apprenticeship provider.

National Grid, which operates electricity transmission systems in England and Wales, trains its own workforce as an employer provider through apprenticeships in specialist electrical engineering at its national training centre in Eakring, Nottinghamshire.

Ofsted praised the organisation’s training regime that results in high-achieving safety-conscious apprentices with deep academic knowledge of electrical systems, networks and engineering principles.

During its July 15 to 18 full inspection, the watchdog awarded National Grid ‘outstanding’ in all areas according to a report published this morning.

The training arm was first inspected in 2002, receiving a grade two. It was upgraded to ‘outstanding’ in 2005 and has since kept the status in three subsequent inspections.

National Grid had 161 apprentices in training at the time of inspection. Nearly half were undertaking level 4 electrical power networks engineer or electrical power protection and plant commissioning engineer standards, while the rest were enrolled in level 3 power network apprenticeships.

The inspection found most apprentices achieve distinction grades in their additional academic qualifications and first-time pass rates for final assessments are high.

Inspectors also heard from apprentices who were positive about leaders’ investment in their training, wellbeing and accommodation while attending training.

Apprentices “thoroughly” enjoy their training and are proud to work for National Grid, the report said. Ofsted’s report added that the technical training makes them competent and safety-conscious professionals.

“They learn to work well in teams and communicate clearly, even in high-risk situations,” inspectors noted.

The report also found that apprentices benefit from a “well-planned” personal development programme, including opportunities to become STEM ambassadors in schools and colleges.

“Apprentices develop their confidence, while also building strong friendships by going on residential team-building events to outdoor pursuits centres,” it added.

Learners also said they felt safe in the work and training environment and contribute to, and benefit from, a “highly supportive and respectful” culture.

Ofsted inspectors noted leaders’ big ambitions for apprentices and commended their investment in high-quality training facilities and carefully designed curriculum.

“They view them as an important investment in the company’s future and aim for them to stay long after completion, which most do,” inspectors said.

Daniel Tingle, head of development programmes at National Grid said: “Our apprenticeships provide young people with world-class training, hands-on experience, and clear pathways to rewarding careers in the energy sector.

“In supporting the next generation of engineers and technical specialists, we’re not just investing in their futures—we’re equipping the UK with the skills and expertise needed to decarbonise. As our sector transforms, the new jobs and capabilities developed at National Grid and the world-class facilities at Eakring will be at the heart of building a sustainable, greener energy system for everyone.”