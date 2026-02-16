MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 523

Michelle Bibby

Director of Quality and Higher Education, Preston College

Start date: February 2026

Previous Job: Director of Pedagogy and Insight, City of Liverpool College

Interesting fact: Michelle was in a Spice Girls tribute band at school and once switched on Oldham’s Christmas lights dressed as Geri Halliwell

Randeep Sami

Deputy Principal, Leicester College

Start date: February 2026

Previous Job: Vice Principal, Bmet

Interesting fact: Randeep won Come Dine With Me Birmingham and went on to feature in the winners edition, which can still be watched online