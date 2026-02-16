MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 523

Michelle Bibby
Director of Quality and Higher Education, Preston College
Start date: February 2026
Previous Job: Director of Pedagogy and Insight, City of Liverpool College
Interesting fact: Michelle was in a Spice Girls tribute band at school and once switched on Oldham’s Christmas lights dressed as Geri Halliwell
Randeep Sami
Deputy Principal, Leicester College
Start date: February 2026
Previous Job: Vice Principal, Bmet
Interesting fact: Randeep won Come Dine With Me Birmingham and went on to feature in the winners edition, which can still be watched online
