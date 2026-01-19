MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 519

Nikki Collier

Director of Business Development, Stanmore College

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Interim Head of Apprenticeship Performance, Capel Manor College

Interesting fact: Nikki loves driving old VW vans and is at her happiest behind the wheel of her “battered old caddy” singing along to Bob Marley’s ‘Is this Love’

Robert West

Associate Director – Impact and Influence, Education and Training Foundation

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Head of Education and Skills, CBI

Interesting fact: Rob began his education career as an actor-teacher with the Inner London Education Authority at the Cockpit Arts Workshop, the first purpose-built youth arts workshop and theatre

Paul Smith

Area Director – Yorkshire and the Humber, Association of Colleges

Start date: January 2026

Previous Job: Head of Quality, Standards and Statuses, Education and Training Foundation

Interesting fact: With a love of sports and the outdoors, Paul once completed a 100km charity-trek around North Yorkshire in under 24 hours