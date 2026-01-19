MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 519

Nikki Collier
Director of Business Development, Stanmore College
Start date: January 2026
Previous Job: Interim Head of Apprenticeship Performance, Capel Manor College
Interesting fact: Nikki loves driving old VW vans and is at her happiest behind the wheel of her “battered old caddy” singing along to Bob Marley’s ‘Is this Love’
Robert West
Associate Director – Impact and Influence, Education and Training Foundation
Start date: January 2026
Previous Job: Head of Education and Skills, CBI
Interesting fact: Rob began his education career as an actor-teacher with the Inner London Education Authority at the Cockpit Arts Workshop, the first purpose-built youth arts workshop and theatre
Paul Smith
Area Director – Yorkshire and the Humber, Association of Colleges
Start date: January 2026
Previous Job: Head of Quality, Standards and Statuses, Education and Training Foundation
Interesting fact: With a love of sports and the outdoors, Paul once completed a 100km charity-trek around North Yorkshire in under 24 hours
