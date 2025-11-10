MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 512

Leigh Mills

Head of Skills, Employment and Education, York and North Yorkshire Combined Authority

Start date: November 2025

Previous Job: Head of Skills and Inclusion, North East Combined Authority

Interesting fact: Leigh is a keen cricketer, and in the spirit of widening participation in the sport, she is a counding member of the ladies cricket team in her home town

George Trow

Chair, Hereward College

Start date: October 2025

Previous Job: Vice Chair, Coventry College

Interesting fact: Earlier this year, George drove 7,500 miles around the west of America visiting nine states and spent 43 nights in motels en route, having previously done Route 66 in a van in his early 20s.