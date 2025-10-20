MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 511

Lucy Jeynes

Chair. South and City College Birmingham

Start date: October 2025

Previous Job: Vice Chair, South and City College Birmingham

Interesting fact: Lucy is a poet and is currently putting the finishing touches to her first collection. When not at work, she spends as much time as possible in France, which now feels like a second home.

Mandy Crawford-Lee

Governor, The Bedford College Group

Start date: September 2025

Concurrent Job: Chief Executive, UVAC

Interesting fact: Mandy is an art collector and has pieces gifted by Ed Sheeran’s parents having worked with them in 1993, and has been a magistrate and youth court magistrate for over 20 years.

Paul Eaton

Commercial Director, Training Qualifications UK

Start date: October 2025

Previous Job: National Sales Manager, Sky

Interesting fact: Paul has seen 29 of the 32 NFL teams play live, and is itching to tick off those final three.