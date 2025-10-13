MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 510

Fliss Miller
Director of Skills and Employment, East Midlands Combined County Authority
Start date: September 2025
Previous Job: Director of Skills, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority
Interesting fact: Fliss loves all things vintage with a special interest in pre 1940s’ Christmas decorations, and can often be found in charity shops and antiques fayres trying to find treasures of yesteryear
Sam Callear
Chief Executive Officer, GTA England
Start date: September 2025
Previous Job: Chief Operating Officer, GTA England
Interesting fact: Sam is a keen (yet novice) CrossFit participant. With 6am classes most mornings, he is now able to do pull ups
