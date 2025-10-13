MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 510

Fliss Miller

Director of Skills and Employment, East Midlands Combined County Authority

Start date: September 2025

Previous Job: Director of Skills, South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority

Interesting fact: Fliss loves all things vintage with a special interest in pre 1940s’ Christmas decorations, and can often be found in charity shops and antiques fayres trying to find treasures of yesteryear

Sam Callear

Chief Executive Officer, GTA England

Start date: September 2025

Previous Job: Chief Operating Officer, GTA England

Interesting fact: Sam is a keen (yet novice) CrossFit participant. With 6am classes most mornings, he is now able to do pull ups