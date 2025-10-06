MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 509

Laura Woods
Chair, Middlesbrough College
Start date: August 2025
Previous job: Former Director of Academic Enterprise, Teesside University
Interesting fact: Laura found a whole new world of interests after full-time work, from creative writing to swing dancing, cryptic crosswords and all things French
Robert Halfon
Executive director – policy, membership and external affairs
Start date: September 2025
Previous job: Former minister for skills
Interesting fact: Robert is an enthusiastic horologist and at one point had a collection of over 200 watched though, with a mortgage to pay, it’s now a more manageable 25
