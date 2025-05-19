MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 497

Lucy McLeod
Principal & CEO, East Kent Colleges Group
Start date: April 2025
Previous Job: Deputy CEO, East Kent Colleges Group
Interesting fact: Lucy’s FE career began nearly 30 years ago, starting out as an English foreign language teacher. She has since risen through the ranks at EKC, holding programme management roles before progressing to senior leadership
Kevin Hamblin
Principal & CEO, Bath College
Start date: May 2025
Previous Job: Group CEO, South Gloucestershire and Stroud College
Interesting fact: Kevin played for Nottingham Forest as a schoolboy when they were European champions under Brian Clough and holds an honorary 5th Dan in Taekwondo for services to the sport
