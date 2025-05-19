MOVERS AND SHAKERS: EDITION 497

Lucy McLeod

Principal & CEO, East Kent Colleges Group

Start date: April 2025

Previous Job: Deputy CEO, East Kent Colleges Group

Interesting fact: Lucy’s FE career began nearly 30 years ago, starting out as an English foreign language teacher. She has since risen through the ranks at EKC, holding programme management roles before progressing to senior leadership

Kevin Hamblin

Principal & CEO, Bath College

Start date: May 2025

Previous Job: Group CEO, South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

Interesting fact: Kevin played for Nottingham Forest as a schoolboy when they were European champions under Brian Clough and holds an honorary 5th Dan in Taekwondo for services to the sport