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22 May 2026

Making apprenticeships a recovery route is creating more productivity problems

When support comes after young people disengage, barriers are harder to overcome – and apprenticeships are left carrying a burden they were never designed for
Charlotte Bosworth Guest Contributor

Chief Executive, Lifetime Training Group

6 min read
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There’s a growing contradiction at the heart of the UK skills agenda: apprenticeships are being treated less as a planned progression route into skilled work, and more as a recovery mechanism for young people who have already fallen out of the system.

While the pressure to use apprenticeships as a solution is understandable, it risks asking employers, educators and young people to do too much, too late.

Lifetime Training’s recent data is telling. Around 79 per cent of applications into apprenticeship recruitment are from young people who are not in employment, education or training (NEET), alongside indicators of wider disadvantage.  Are apprenticeships being used to patch earlier system failures, rather than build a sustainable talent pipeline?

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