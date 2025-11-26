Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

FE providers in scope for £925 international student levy

The levy will fund targeted maintenance grants for disadvantaged students

The levy will fund targeted maintenance grants for disadvantaged students

26 Nov 2025, 17:15

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Further education colleges and providers will be in scope for a new tax on international higher education students that will cost £925 per learner, according to a consultation published today.

The levy will apply to any international student on a course at level 4 or above at a provider registered with the Office for Students. 

Published alongside the budget this afternoon under the title “international student levy technical detail”, consultation documents say the tax will be collected by the Office for Students, take effect from the 2028 academic year and increase in line with inflation.

Providers will not be charged on the first 220 students, equivalent to the first £200,000 of levy liabilities, in recognition of the “administrative burden” of paying it and the “disproportionate impact” the policy could have on smaller providers.

An impact assessment published alongside the consultation estimates that the overall revenue generated will start at £445 million in 2028-29 and rise to £480 million by 2030-31.

However, it estimates that this will be partially offset by increased income from tuition fees.

The DfE’s college accounts data for 2023-24 academic year suggest that income from international students’ tuition fees across 46 English colleges was about £22 million.

Colleges with the highest levels of international student fee income include NCG, which earned £2.9 million, New City College, which brought in £2.6 million, and Chichester College Group, which had an income of £2.1 million.

‘Share the benefits’

Announced in the immigration white paper earlier this year, the government said the levy would “share the benefits” of the estimated £20.65 billion generated by overseas students at UK universities.

The government added that the income will be “fully reinvested into the higher education and skills system”, including by funding targeted maintenance grants, progression through the post-16 system, “and for wider skills”.

It argues that while the government “welcomes and values” overseas students’ contribution to UK society, it is “right” to ensure the financial benefits help the most disadvantaged students.

Details about how it is spent will be set out at the next spending review.

Questions in the DfE consultation are targeted at HE providers and tax professionals, and focus on its “proposed design and delivery”.

The consultation closes on February 18 next year.

Latest education roles from

Director of MIS – York College & University Centre

Director of MIS – York College & University Centre

FEA

View job
Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Senior Co-Chief Executive Officer

Scholars' Education Trust

View job
Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

Deputy Principal, Curriculum & Quality

City College Plymouth

View job
Group Principal & Chief Executive

Group Principal & Chief Executive

Windsor Forest Colleges Group

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EPA reform: changes inevitable, but not unfamiliar

Change is coming and, as always with FE, it’s seemingly inevitable. I’ve spent over 20 years working in the sector....

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Is Flowing, Demand Is Rising — It’s Time for FE to Deliver on Green Skills

As the UK races toward net zero, the government says it wants to back 2 million green jobs by...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

Royal recognition: 4 colleges win top national prize

Queen Elizabeth Prizes announced for disruptive construction training, AI-powered ESOL, automotive skills leadership and an SME innovator

FE Week Reporter

Colleges, Skills reform

White paper asks colleges to do more with less, says IFS

Skills reforms 'do not add up to a coherent strategy', think tank also warns

Shane Chowen

Colleges

Finalists revealed for 2025 Good for Me Good for FE awards

Judges have selected 25 college staff, students and projects for this year's awards

FE Week Reporter

Colleges

Colleges take £20m slice of OfS capital funding

134 colleges awarded one fifth of £92m pot to 'address the government’s industrial strategy and priority sectors'

Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *