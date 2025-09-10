Exams have long been the currency of education but in professional pathways such as HNDs this model feels increasingly outdated

I’ve seen countless learners with outstanding practical skills lose confidence because of exam-driven systems, while others who could cram for short-term recall gain high grades but struggle to demonstrate real-world competence.

I’m currently overseeing business HND provision, where there are no formal exams, and I’ve seen first-hand how alternative assessments can better capture ability, confidence and progression.

Employers tell us constantly they want learners who can apply knowledge – who can problem solve, collaborate, and adapt under pressure. Yet too often, assessment in FE still prioritises theory over practice.

We need systems that measure not just what learners know, but what learners can do with the knowledge they have acquired. This is especially true in skills-based qualifications such as HNDs. These qualifications are designed to bridge the gap between academic study and industry application which makes it easier for learners to pick up transferable skills.

What’s wrong with the current model

The dominance of high-stakes exams in many FE pathways disproportionately disadvantages neurodiverse learners, those with social anxiety or students from disadvantaged backgrounds. Exams reward short-term recall, not creativity, teamwork or resilience.

This disconnect leaves us failing both students and employers. A student may leave with a distinction in theory but no confidence in applying those skills in a live workplace project. This is where FE should be making the difference to bridge that gap.

Rethinking assessment

A more balanced model should look to embed various approaches which gives diverse learners opportunities to demonstrate mastery with:

Portfolios and projects – showcasing their work over time, which captures growth and reflective practice rather than a single performance on exam day.

– showcasing their work over time, which captures growth and reflective practice rather than a single performance on exam day. Peer and self-assessment – encouraging learners to evaluate their own work and that of their peers, developing confidence and interpersonal skills.

– encouraging learners to evaluate their own work and that of their peers, developing confidence and interpersonal skills. Digital evidence – video presentations, online portfolios, or simulation work that mirrors the modern workplace.

– video presentations, online portfolios, or simulation work that mirrors the modern workplace. Employer co-assessment – bringing industry partners into the process, ensuring learners meet the standards real workplaces demand.

From theory to practice

At Apex College Leicester we looked to pilot project-based assessments in the business HND programme. Learners collaborated in teams to design business pitches which they then presented to a panel of tutors. The process-built confidence and pushed students to link theory to application.

We also trialled portfolio-based evidence for management units, where learners documented real workplace case studies, reflections, and solutions to business challenges. Many of these learners later used their portfolios successfully in job applications and interviews, showing employers exactly what they could do.

Another example of learners being tested was digital presentations, where learners were asked to record video pitches for new product ideas. This developed both digital communication skills and the confidence to “sell” ideas under pressure. One student who had previously underperformed in written work excelled in this format and went on to secure an internship in marketing.

Finally, we embedded peer feedback sessions into group projects. Learners not only received tutor assessment but also practised giving and receiving constructive criticism. For many, this was their first experience of feedback in a professional format, mirroring the realities of performance reviews and workplace collaboration.

The outcomes were striking – achievement and engagement rose, but more importantly, learners reported they finally understood why the work mattered. One learner told me:

“I used to panic in exams. But showing my work through a portfolio gave me confidence that I could actually do the job.”

A call to the sector

We need courage to move away from the comfort of exams and towards assessments that reflect the realities of work and life. If FE really is about employability and lifelong learning, then our assessment systems must evolve to reflect that – not just in words, but in practice.

The HND model is pointing in the right direction: having exams is a way of testing, but not the only way. Now we need to embed this philosophy more widely across FE. Only then will we prepare learners not just to pass, but to progress and be ready for their next move.