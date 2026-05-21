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22 May 2026

Smaller steps could transform English and maths resits

A more inclusive approach to post-16 qualifications may help students overcome the stigma of failure and re-engage with learning
Eddie Playfair Guest Contributor

Senior policy manager at Association of Colleges

4 min read
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The Department for Education is currently consulting on proposed post-16 English and maths stepping stone qualifications for students who leave school with a GCSE grade 2 or below. As most of these students study in colleges, how should the sector respond?

Around a third of secondary students do not achieve a GCSE grade 4 in English and/or maths by the age of 16. Although many have developed their literacy and numeracy skills over time, their Year 11 results mean they often arrive at college demoralised and demotivated, while also facing greater socio-economic disadvantage.

College teachers work hard to rebuild these students’ confidence and get them back on track. In 2024-25, more than 70,000 college retakers improved their GCSE grade in either English or maths, and 27,000 (39 per cent) of these improved from a grade 2 or grade 1. From my own experience of teaching basic numeracy, I know that with encouragement, structured support and effective feedback, these students can succeed.

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