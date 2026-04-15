Plans to introduce new “stepping-stone” qualifications for young people who fail GCSE English and maths risk creating a “stumbling block” for disadvantaged students, a Social Mobility Commission think-piece has warned.

The paper, authored by former Department for Education resits lead Andrew Otty, claimed the proposed level 1 “preparation” courses for resitters will trap low-attaining students at the same level they already reached at school.

The current condition of funding policy, introduced in 2014, forces 16 to 19 year olds without a grade 4 in English and maths to continue studying the subjects. It is often criticised by colleges for driving endless resits, but Otty’s report argued the policy is producing social mobility gains.

“The 16 to 19 resit sector is currently the only educational stage where disadvantaged learners are actively catching up to their non-disadvantaged peers,” the report claimed.

Since the policy’s introduction, more than 500,000 students have successfully retaken English and 350,000 maths.

Over 245,000 of those passes came from disadvantaged students.

Data shows that disadvantaged learners have improved at a faster rate than their better-off peers.

The percentage point change between 2016-17 and 2023-24 in students achieving a GCSE in English at age 19, after not doing so at 16, was 0.54 for disadvantaged students, compared with -1.2 for their non-disadvantaged peers. Meanwhile, the change in maths achievement was 1.04 percentage points for disadvantaged students, compared with 0.08 for non-disadvantaged students.

Otty’s report said this success is in stark contrast to primary and secondary education, where recent years have seen disadvantaged gaps grow.

Low overall success rates do, however, persist. The proportion of learners passing their English and maths resit was on a consistent upward trajectory until the teacher-assessed grades of 2021-22. Pass rates peaked at 35 per cent for English and 31.1 per cent for maths that year due to “more borderline attainers having been awarded grade 4 in the more generous grading” during the Covid period, the report said.

Since then, the percentage of pupils who achieved a grade 4 at age 19, having failed to do so at age 16, has fallen and hit 20.6 per cent for English and 13.5 per cent for maths in 2023-24.

Despite this, the proportion of those achieving grade 4 in English and maths in 2023-24 remains 12.7 and 5.6 percentage points higher, respectively, than in 2013-14 – the year before the policy was introduced.

The government’s plan, outlined in last year’s skills white paper and out for consultation until June 2, to increase pass rates and reduce repeated exam failure is new level 1 English and maths “preparation” qualifications for those who scored grade 2 or below. But officials have been warned the policy risks doing the opposite.

Under current regulations, students entering post-16 education with a grade 3 must retake the GCSE. Those with a grade 2 and below may work towards either a GCSE or a functional skills qualification.

Because a grade 2 already represents level 1 attainment, lower attaining students would effectively be asked to repeat the same level before being allowed to attempt a GCSE again if the “stepping-stone” courses are introduced.

The report said: “Rather than acting as a helpful ‘stepping stone’, this creates a stumbling block, impeding the progress of the students most in need of support.”

There are also fears of a two-tier system, with higher-attaining students pursuing GCSEs while their peers are channelled into lower-status alternatives.

“While the post-16 sector has successfully narrowed the disadvantage gap, these reforms threaten to institutionalise low expectations and dismantle a decade of hard-won progress for the most vulnerable learners,” the report said.

The report pointed to evidence that students themselves prefer GCSEs, seeing them as more valuable in the labour market and for further study. Diverting them onto alternative qualifications risks damaging motivation as well as outcomes.

Otty, who is also a former further education English resit teacher, told FE Week: “The condition of funding is the only education policy that actually works in closing the disadvantage gap. The proposed new stumbling block qualifications are an act of sabotage from the enemies of social mobility.”

His report said that rather than going through a process of structural overhaul, the government should “instead build on what is already working.

“This includes mandating a minimum number of resit hours, providing more structural investment for 16 to 19 English and maths resits, and capturing and disseminating the teaching practices of the top performing colleges.”

Alun Francis, chair of the Social Mobility Commission and chief executive of Blackpool and the Fylde College, said: “We are publishing this think piece to provoke debate. Many practitioners will welcome the view that a new qualification is not going to answer the problem of English and maths achievement. The FE sector is weary of persistent curriculum reform.

“There is a clear case for breaking the cycle of short-term cramming combined with endless resits. But it is a moot point whether a new qualification will really make a substantial difference.”

The DfE was approached for comment.