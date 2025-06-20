Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Exam picket line over cuts at ‘second chances’ sixth form

The sixth form’s new management say cutting A-Levels will improve its ‘inadequate’ achievement rate

The sixth form’s new management say cutting A-Levels will improve its ‘inadequate’ achievement rate

20 Jun 2025, 10:11

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Teachers are continuing an exam-season walkout over plans to ditch A-levels and make up to 43 redundancies at a college known for offering “second chances”.

Staff at Hackney Sixth Form Campus in east London began four weeks of strike action on June 12 after parent group New City College (NCC) proposed reductions due to the centre’s 69.5 per cent achievement rate.

NCC, which took over the college formerly known as BSix last summer, told staff last month that scrapping A-levels would improve the “quality of the NCC offer” and a reorganisation of staffing would align the college with NCC’s “matrix” structure.

But National Education Union (NEU) members said low achievement rates were a consequence of the sixth form’s model of keeping course entry requirements low to give students a “second or third chance”.

And they claimed the college’s previous management would move struggling A-level students onto other courses after a year to ensure they could stay in education.

BSix had an income of around £9 million before its NCC merger and Hackney Sixth Form Campus now has about 1,100 students.

It was founded in 2002 in response to a local inspection that recommended opening more 16 to 18 provision. It remained a standalone sixth form college through two local reviews but began to encounter financial troubles from 2015-16.

NCC has a group achievement score of 80.4 per cent.

Improve quality

NCC management argue many students living in Hackney choose to study at one of the borough’s 12 other sixth forms and 78 per cent of Hackney Sixth Form’s students travel from a wide area across north and east London.

In a document sent to staff, bosses said: “The historical low-entry requirements for an A-level programme at BSix have made this travel to learn pattern feasible, but the alignment of entry requirements to NCC expectations has reduced the overall current A-level learners to just 25 per cent of the total student cohort.

“It is imperative we deliver high-quality A-level provision across all NCC campuses to ensure our learners have positive and sustained destinations.”

‘Corporatisation’ of education

Striking NEU members want to defend their college’s “second chance” model and have accused NCC of reneging on pledges made during the merger that it would protect course options at the sixth form.

David Davies, joint district secretary of Hackney NEU, said: “This is the corporatisation of education, the epitome of exam culture and the lowest common denominator.

“Rather than give kids a chance, don’t take the risk – funnel them through an exam factory where it’s about economies of scale.

“BSix has held out until now. National underfunding is the main problem.”

Merger promises

Before the merger formally completed in August, public consultation documents suggested the Hackney college would see “a strong depth and breadth of course options retained”.

They added the merger would “protect” a strong college-based A-level offer in Hackney, developing an “arc of post-16 academic excellence across east London” that would include BSix, Havering Sixth Form and Attlee A-level academy in Tower Hamlets.

Chairs of both college boards also recommended the move, arguing the sixth form had “much to contribute” to NCC, including its ‘good’ Ofsted rating, “excellent pastoral care” and “broad curriculum”.

Matrix structure

NCC management rejected NEU demands to retain A-levels or negotiate further on redundancy packages.

The 43 potential job losses are part of the college group’s wish to align Hackney Sixth Form Campus with its wider “matrix structure” to “improve efficiency and performance”.

Teachers, curriculum managers, learning support and safeguarding staff are at risk in the shake-up. Meanwhile, 23 new posts will be created, FE Week understands.

Strikes during exams ‘disrespectful’

In a briefing to staff, seen by FE Week, NCC chief executive Gerry McDonald complained the picket line outside the college was “unnecessarily large” and called the exam-period timing of the strike “disrespectful to students”.

He said: “Striking is a legal right. Making students cross a picket line to take a national exam with a background of chants and horns is wrong”.

When FE Week visited on Tuesday, around 30 people, mostly adults, were outside, making occasional chants of “save BSix” and “save our college” as students and staff arrived. Managers, including McDonald, watched from inside the gates.

The crowd then moved to the opposite side of the busy Hackney roundabout, where a loudspeaker was set up for a rally that included a speech from journalist and former student Gary Younge.

Striking staff are understood to be planning a protest from an open-top bus next Friday.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Colleges
Exclusive

Principal pay surges past £200k for 71 colleges

Analysis shows highest paid bosses in the college sector

Josh Mellor

Colleges, SEND

FE Commissioner: Beware of ‘hero’ principals and ‘dominant’ chairs

Natspec's annual conference also hears that the future of post-19 EHCPs 'has not been agreed' ahead of major SEND...

Shane Chowen

Colleges

Government ends college decarbonisation grants scheme

Programme to lower college energy bills will not be awarding any more grants, it has been confirmed

Shane Chowen

Colleges, Long read

Alun Francis, chair of the Social Mobility Commission

Deprived areas need vision – not victimhood – to level up, and Social Mobility Commission chair Alun Francis is...

Jessica Hill

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *