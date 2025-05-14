Transformative opportunities for young people will be harder to achieve if initiatives like the ASK programme continue to lose funding

It is imperative that young people get the support they need to pursue the career that is right for them. Initiatives to educate young people on the benefits of both higher education and further education are what is needed to achieve this, alongside tailored routes that mean they can learn and accumulate the skills they need to pursue their chosen path.

Then they can explore all the available routes, be it attending university or a vocational path, before setting off into the world with confidence.

The feedback we receive about the many skills-based programmes run by Education Development Trust shows a huge level of appreciation from the hundreds of thousands of young people who undertake them, as well as from teachers and parents.

And I’m happy to say that the Department for Education also appreciates skills-based further education programmes – providing millions of pounds of funding for a multitude of different initiatives.

The economic benefits to the UK of skills-based employment are also apparent. A 2024 report by the Learning and Work Institute found cuts to skills funding puts £20 billion of economic growth at risk.

That’s why I was surprised and disappointed to see the DfE announce it will cease funding for the Apprenticeship Support and Knowledge (ASK) programme from August this year.

ASK supports schools, special schools and colleges in England to raise awareness of apprenticeships and T Levels – offering a variety of activities to inspire learners, including mock interviews, assemblies and workshops.

Launched in 2015, ASK has been run by various organisations, with the programme recently receiving £3.4 million from the DfE, with £2.14 million paid last financial year and £1.27 million this year.

EDT delivers the programme across the London region, and as CEO, I have seen the positive impact of this first-hand.

It has supported more than half a million young people over the past five years and we have countless case studies of young people in London crediting the programme with transforming their lives.

Although no clear alternative has been put in place yet, the DfE’s aforementioned support for skills-based programmes means I am confident that one will be announced.

Shortages in the workforce have emerged in areas from traditional disciplines such as plumbing and carpentry, to emerging skills for the modern age, such as AI. We only need to look at current EDT programmes provided to young people to see how skills-based initiatives help to bridge this gap.

West London Careers Hub promotes best practice in careers provision and work experience for young people – supporting institutions to educate 120,000 young people across 173 schools and colleges.

In addition, roughly 150 schools and colleges across England subscribed to our Inspiring Careers Programme and we provided careers guidance and work experience opportunities to approximately 17,000 students.

While I understand that difficult fiscal decisions must be made by the DfE, the cost of skills-based programmes is modest compared to their overall impact on the economy.

We only need to look at ASK, as well as other programmes provided by many different organisations, to see the great work undertaken to promote awareness and uptake of apprenticeships, traineeships and T Levels to students across the UK.

That’s especially true for those from disadvantaged backgrounds, who often lack access to networks and information about vocational careers.

I look forward to continuing to work with policymakers to champion skills-based programmes and provide a path for young people to have the fulfilling and long-standing careers they deserve.