An outdoor adventure lecturer, GCSE English tutor and sixth form law lecturer have been revealed as finalists for the Pearson National Teaching Awards further education lecturer of the year.

They are among 93 winners of silver awards, revealed today as part of National Thank a Teacher Day celebrations, who make up the shortlist for the gold awards that will be announced later this year.

Alongside the specific FE categories for lecturer of the year and team of the year, Lakes College principal and CEO Chris Nattress has won a silver award in the education-wide lifetime achievement category. Nattress is up against five other headteachers and education leaders for the gold award.

And lecturer Shona McFadyen, who teaches biology at The Corby Sixth Form, part of Bedford College Group, is up against six other silver award winners for the outstanding new teacher of the year award.

The exceptional teachers, support staff, teams and leaders from early years, primary, secondary, FE and SEND have been shortlisted from thousands of nominations and have been celebrated at special surprise celebrations in their schools and colleges this morning.

Education secretary Bridget Phillipson was among those congratulating the winners.

Phillipson said: “On Thank a Teacher Day, I want to celebrate the remarkable professionals who are the backbone of our education system.

“Teachers don’t just deliver lessons – they transform lives, inspire curiosity, and build the confidence our children need to succeed. For this incredible commitment to our nation’s future, we owe our teachers our deepest gratitude.”

The 93 silver award winners are now finalists for the gold award in their category. Gold awards will be announced at a glitzy ceremony later this year and in special features on BBC One’s The One Show.

Receiving their silver awards for FE lecturer of the year is Jess Day, outdoor adventure lecturer at Bedford College, Lisa Charles, lecturer at North East Surrey College of Technology, Neil McMullen, academic leader at New College Lanarkshire, Teresa Bellis, teacher of law at Thomas Rotherham College and Zamzam Ali, GCSE English lecturer at Loughborough College.

And the recognised FE teams of the year are Northampton College’s construction team, Gower College Swansea’s E-Sports team, Hopwood Hall College’s hair, beauty and catering team, Loughborough College’s sport team, Nottingham College’s personal social development team and South Gloucestershire and Stroud College’s ESOL team.

FE silver award winners in other education-wide categories include the digital team at Basingstoke College of Technology – up for the transformational use of digital technology award – and Cary Sawbridge, a programme leader from Sunderland College, who is up for the SEND and inclusive practice award.

Author Sir Michael Morpurgo, president of the Teaching Awards Trust, said: “The dedication and impact of those involved in educating young people is truly remarkable.

“I am delighted to be able to congratulate this year’s silver award winners. Your passion and commitment to shaping the next generation is extraordinary. Thank you for the difference you make every single day.”

The awards, and the Thank a Teacher Day campaign are organised by the Teaching Awards Trust and supported by Pearson.

Sharon Hague, CEO of Pearson UK, said: “Today, we proudly recognise those making an extraordinary impact. Our silver award winners represent the very best of the profession, and we’re thrilled to celebrate their dedication and achievements.”

Further education lecturer of the year

Jess Day, Lecturer in Outdoor Adventure, Bedford College

Lisa Charles, Lecturer, North East Surrey College of Technology

Neil McMullen, Academic Leader, New College Lanarkshire

Teresa Bellis, Teacher of Law, Thomas Rotherham College

Zamzam Ali, Lecturer in GCSE English, Loughborough College

Further education team of the year

Northampton College Construction Team, Northampton College

The E-sports Team, Gower College Swansea

The Hair, Beauty and Catering Team, Hopwood Hall College

The Loughborough College Sport Team, Loughborough College

The Personal Social Development (PSD) Team, Nottingham College

The SGS Life ESOL Team, South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

Lifetime Achievement

Carol Conway, Deputy Head, Greenfield Special School

Chris Nattress, Principal and CEO, Lakes College – West Cumbria

Lynn Griffiths, Headteacher, Ysgol Gymraeg Caerffili

Nicola Coe, Director of Maths, Inspiration Trust

Sean Frankcom, Director of Music, Burford School

Tracey Marquis, SENDCo, The Crest Academy

SEND and Inclusive Practice – supported by the Sunday Times

Abbot’s Lea School

Cary Sawbridge, Programme Leader, Sunderland College

Ian Bradley, Teacher of Mathematics, St Andrew’s College

The Your Future Programme, On Course South West (Plymouth City Council)

Trystan Wlliams, Executive Headteacher, E-ACT Venturers’ Academy

Outstanding New Teacher of the Year – supported by Sunday Times & DfE

Amy Hudspith, Teacher of Computing, Cramlington Learning Village

Emma Pallant, Year 1 Teacher, Wood Farm Primary School

Evie Askew, SEND Teacher, Mayfield School

Hannah Donnelly, Reception Class Teacher, Ernesettle Community School – Plymouth

Jordan Minor, Teacher, All Saints CofE VC Primary School

Sam Collard, Dance Teacher, Maths Teacher (ECT Y2) and Transition & Community Lead, Cedar Mount Academy

Shona McFadyen, Biology Lecturer, The Corby Sixth Form, Bedford College

Transformational Use of Digital Technology – supported by Nord Anglia Education

Joanne Stone, Trust Pedtech Leader, Kibworth CofE Primary School

Julie Carson, Director of Education, Knockhall Primary School

The Accessibility Team, The Oaks Specialist College

The DHSB IT Team, Devonport High School For Boys

The Digital Team, Basingstoke College of Technology

The Portsmouth: The Digital City Project Team as part of Portsmouth Education Partnership

Early Years Team of the Year Award

Banana Moon Day Nursery-Rothwell Early Years Team

Best Family Childcare Nursery Early Years Team

The Eden Early Childhood Centre Team

The Stanhope Primary School EY Team

Y Bont Early Years Team

Headteacher of the Year in a Primary School – supported by Hays Education

Dan Crossman, Headteacher, Marlborough St Mary’s CofE Primary School

James Parkinson, Primary Headteacher, De Lacy Primary School

Rizwana Mahmood-Ahmed MBE, Headteacher, Carlton Junior and Infant School

Simon Wood, Executive Headteacher, Sir Martin Froshiber Academy – Clacton-On-Sea

Stuart Mycroft, Headteacher, Castleway Primary School

Trudy Spillane, Principal, Drapers’ Maylands Primary School

Headteacher of the Year in a Secondary School – supported by Hays Education

Kathryn Pugh, Headteacher, The St Marylebone CofE School

Lucy Harrison, Headteacher, Archer Academy

Spencer Lewis, Executive Headteacher, Yavneh College

Making a Difference – Primary School of the Year

The Hindsford CofE Primary School Whole School Team, Hindsford CofE Primary School

The Queen’s Park Primary School Whole School Team, Queen’s Park Primary School

The Sprites Primary Academy Whole School Team, Sprites Primary Academy

The Tennyson Road Primary School Whole School Team, Tennyson Road Primary School

Making a Difference – Secondary School of the Year- supported by Step into Teaching

The Moor End Academy Whole School Team, Moor End Academy

The Clapton Girls’ Academy Whole School Team, Clapton Girls’ Academy

The Selly Park Girls’ School Whole School Team, Selly Park Girls’ School

The St Damian’s RC Science College Whole School Team, St Damian’s RC Science College

The Oldham Academy North Whole School Team, The Oldham Academy North

School or College Partnership of the Year – supported by Pixl

Manchester Post-16 Pathway Partnership

Shetland School/College Partnership Programme for S5/6 students

Sidcot School and the Extend Learning Academies Network (ELAN)

The James Montgomery Academy Trust

Windsor Olympus Academy

Teacher of the Year in a Primary School- supported by Randstad

Chris Leeding, Class Teacher, Newhall Primary Academy and Nursery

Gosia Watts, Class Teacher, Outwood Primary Academy Park Hill

Jack Huson, Assistant Headteacher, St Filumena’s Catholic Primary School

Jak Kirkman, Class Teacher / Music Lead, St Thomas’ CE Primary Academy

Lucie Tunnicliffe, Teacher, Springfield School

Mark Barnabas, Class Teacher, Trinity Academy Akroydon

Rachel Anderson, Assistant Headteacher & Year 6 class teacher, Wenlock CofE Junior School

Shaukat Ali, Deputy Headteacher & Year 5 Class Teacher, Marshfield Primary School

Sundip Bhambra, Year 1 Class Teacher and Year Group Leader, Minet Infant School Nursery Class

Zoe Turner, Assistant Head/Inclusion and KS1/EY lead & Class Teacher, Lordship Farm Primary School

Teacher of the Year in a Secondary School – supported by Nord Anglia Education

Carina Bone, Director of STEAM, Horris Hill School

Gemma Short, Science Lead, Octagon AP Academy

Jolie Bartley, Head of Performing Arts, Varndean School

Josh Bartle, Assistant Headteacher, Clifton Community School

Maria Riaz, Subject Leader of Business Studies & Head of Digital Faculty, Redden Court School

Mary Compton, Assistant Headteacher: STEM, The Hertfordshire & Essex High School and Science College

Penny Daniel, Teacher of English and Assistant Head of House, Churcher’s College Senior School

Suzanne Vickers, Associate Assistant Principal, Waterhead Academy

Teaching Assistant of the Year

Hardeep Bahra, Teaching Assistant (HLTA), St John’s Primary School

Lisa Grinney, Teaching and Learning Assistant, Tor Bridge Primary School

Nikki Wright, Teaching Assistant (TA), Packmoor Ormiston Academy

Shagufta Mirza, Higher Level Teaching Assistant, Carlton Junior and Infant School

Unsung Hero of the Year

Anna Hicks, Pastoral Lead – Family Support and Behaviour, Bannerman Road Community Academy

Jane Tonge, School Business Manager, The Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Primary School

Lee Smith, Site Manager, Hethersett Academy

Lisa McIntosh, Inclusion Manager/ Associate SLT, Trinity Academy Cathedral

Michele Toobe, Higher Level Teaching Assistant/ Lead Professional Teaching Partner/ Emotional Literacy Support Assistant/ School Governor Clerk, Castle Hill Primary School

Ruaidhrí Quinn, Class Teacher, St Patrick’s Primary School

Snowhal DeAraujo, Facilities Manager, Alperton Community School

Tom Guy, Sports Coach and Cover Supervisor, SS Mary and John CofE Primary School