Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Higher education, Results 2025

University clearing: How teachers can support students

All the important details college staff need to help students through clearing this year

All the important details college staff need to help students through clearing this year

Sam Sykes

Schools and colleges lead, UCAS

12 Aug 2025, 11:49

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Results day is a key moment not just for students, but for the teachers, advisers and colleges who have supported them every step of the way.

Each year, most students go on to secure their first choice (known as their UCAS ‘firm’ choice). Last year, a record 279,550 18-year-olds in the UK were accepted into university.

But for those who don’t get the grades they had hoped for, may wish to revisit their decision, or are applying for the first time – being up to speed on the full range of options available can make all the difference.  So here’s how teachers and advisers can help students feel prepared and informed.

Understand the options

If, come results day, students are still looking for an available place (rethinking their plans and considering a different course or institution, or even submitting an application for the first time) they’ll enter clearing — the final stage of the UCAS admissions process.

Clearing allows students who have received their results to find university or college higher education places that are still available. Clearing opened on July 5, and many students may already be researching clearing options.

UCAS’ message to applicants is to build a results day plan in advance and reflect on any research they did earlier in the cycle, so they are ready whatever happens.  

When guiding students through the process, you may want to encourage them to revisit the original five choices they listed on their UCAS application. Many students ultimately decide to return to one of these institutions through clearing, so it’s worth considering them again as viable options.  

You could also suggest they make a quick checklist to prepare for clearing, like jotting down their top choices, key phone numbers, and a few reasons why each course stands out. 

Utilise tools and resources

UCAS has a dedicated space, with practical tips and useful resources to help you guide your students in making informed decisions about their future. 

The UCAS clearing toolkit is another really useful resource. It includes lots of material, such as an editable checklist to help you prepare for results day, and posters to help students visualise their next steps.

Knowing what each application status means is essential for supporting students. UCAS’ guidance can help with this, giving you a summary of what each status means so you can confidently talk students through their next steps. 

A crucial part of the clearing process for students is contacting universities and colleges to discuss available places.

You may want to signpost them to UCAS’ videos offering advice on how to approach these conversations. It’s also worth reminding students to have their UCAS personal ID and clearing number ready when making those calls.

For students who accept their place on results day, UCAS also provides guidance on what comes next – from budgeting and finding part-time work, to securing accommodation and looking after their mental health.

We also recognise the significant role parents, guardians and carers play in supporting the young person in their lives, especially on results day.

To ensure they feel fully informed and confident, we’ve created a clearing toolkit for parents which you can share with them, to help them in supporting a young person with their options and decision-making. 

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Higher education

Think tank calls for FE-style franchising crackdown in HE

Planned DfE reforms to franchising amount to 'regulatory negligence', says The Post-18 Project

Shane Chowen

Higher education

Trainee teachers dumped in cafes and shops for work placements 

Applied Business Academy liquidated before facing 'significant penalties'

Shane Chowen

Higher education

OfS won’t unfreeze register and degree awarding functions until August

Regulator halted functions to prioritise struggling university finances

FE Week Reporter

Higher education

Phillipson confirms Peck pick for Office for Students

New chair wants 'urgent briefings' on state of university finances

FE Week Reporter

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *