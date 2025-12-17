Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

UK to rejoin Erasmus in 2027

UK will contribute around £570m to the EU student exchange scheme from 2027-28

UK will contribute around £570m to the EU student exchange scheme from 2027-28

17 Dec 2025, 9:47

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Ministers have agreed terms with the EU to rejoin the Erasmus+ study abroad scheme from 2027.

The UK will contribute around £570 million to the EU-funded Erasmus+ programme from the 2027-28 academic year – a 30 per cent discount compared to the EU-UK’s standard trade agreement, according to the Cabinet Office.

Future participation will have to be negotiated as part of the EU’s long-term budget and be “based on a fair and balanced contribution”. 

The new deal is likely to mark the end of the UK’s own £100 million-a-year Turing scheme, which was created after Brexit as a replacement student exchange programme for Erasmus and placed more emphasis on sending learners from disadvantaged backgrounds abroad.

Details on the Turing Scheme beyond this academic year will be “shared in due course”, the Cabinet Office told FE Week. 

Rejoining Erasmus+ could see over 100,000 FE learners, university students and apprentices young people travel across Europe for study and work placements in its first year, ministers estimate.

EU Relations Minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “This is about more than just travel: it’s about future skills, academic success, and giving the next generation access to the best possible opportunities.

“Today’s agreements prove that our new partnership with the EU is working. We have focused on the public’s priorities and secured a deal that puts opportunity first.”

Ministers began negotiating to rejoin Erasmus earlier this year. It came as the budget for the Turing scheme was slashed by almost a third, as well as placing limits on daily costs and funding pots available to FE providers.

The government will appoint a UK national agency to administer the Erasmus+ programme and will issue guidance ahead of the 2027 funding call.

It will also work with education providers to maximise take up, particularly among disadvantaged groups.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said: “Erasmus+ will open doors for thousands of students and staff right across the country in universities, schools, colleges and adult education.

“This is about breaking down barriers to opportunity, giving learners the chance to build skills, confidence and international experience that employers value.”

David Hughes, chief executive of the Association of Colleges, said: “It’s brilliant news that the UK is rejoining Erasmus+. For both staff and students of all ages, the opportunity to travel and spend meaningful time abroad is so important.

“For students, it widens their perspective on the world, opening their eyes to different cultures and different ways of life, and for staff, the opportunity to learn from other countries on how they deliver technical education and skills is invaluable.”

Latest education roles from

Director of Finance

Director of Finance

Halesowen College

View job
Chief Executive Officer

Chief Executive Officer

Windsor Learning Partnership

View job
Deputy Chief Executive

Deputy Chief Executive

Education Training Collective

View job
Tameside College – Director of MIS & IT

Tameside College – Director of MIS & IT

FEA

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Bett UK 2026: Learning without limits

Education is humanity’s greatest promise and our most urgent mission.

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Confidence, curiosity, and connection: How colleges are building learners for life

Acting as the bridge between school and adulthood for many young people, colleges play a powerful role in shaping...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

A Decade of Impact: Multicultural Apprenticeship Awards Celebrate 10 Years of Inspiring Change at Landmark London Event

Friday 7th November 2025 - Over 700 guests gathered at the Hilton London Metropole for the 10th annual Multicultural...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

EPA reform: changes inevitable, but not unfamiliar

Change is coming and, as always with FE, it’s seemingly inevitable. I’ve spent over 20 years working in the sector....

Advertorial

More from this theme

Colleges

Criminal probe into ‘unlawful’ sale of City College Peterborough campus

3 arrests made as over £1m in illegal financial transactions are linked to £1 sale of college site

Anviksha Patel

Colleges, Exams

Ofqual fines Pearson £2m for GCSE resit and other exam rule breaches

Exam board apologises after breaches affected tens of thousands of students

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Colleges

‘I’ll have a look’ at college VAT issue, says PM

Starmer pledges to talk to the Treasury after DfE's latest exemption request rejection

FE Week Reporter

Colleges

Local leaders to hold £283m college capacity purse strings

Funding aims to address an expected 67,000 extra 16 and 17-year-olds in education by 2028

Josh Mellor

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *