Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Colleges

Turing Scheme funding cut by 29%, DfE reveals

£78 million made available for extended year of Turing scheme

£78 million made available for extended year of Turing scheme

11 Jun 2025, 12:12

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The government has cut next year’s budget for the Turing Scheme by almost a third.

The Department for Education today confirmed it has made £78 million available for the international placement scheme during the 2025-26 academic year, a 29 per cent reduction from £110 million last year.

DfE has also limited the maximum funding pot available per FE provider application to £205,000 and has almost halved daily living costs for students going abroad.

The trimming follows fears that Turing would be cut altogether. Reports emerged in March that DfE offered up the Turing Scheme to the Treasury as part of its cost-cutting proposal.

The 2025-26 academic year is a one-year extension for Turing, with the prior EU-funded Erasmus+ programme possibly making a comeback in the future.

Skills minister Jacqui Smith said last month that the government has begun negotiating to “work towards” rejoining Erasmus+.

Allocation changes

In the meantime, DfE has changed how it allocates this year’s Turing funding.

Guidance published today shows that FE providers will be limited to apply for a maximum of £205,000.

Consortiums can apply for up to £600,000 but no more than £205,000 will be given to each provider.

DfE said it will also “rank” providers’ applications by their assessment score, the relative proportion of placements that will go to students and apprentices from disadvantaged backgrounds.

“We assess that this will be the fairest way of allocating funding and will make it easier for providers to deliver all the placements they apply for,” the guidance said.

It also warned that Turing funding should not go towards things that are already covered by local authority funding, student finance or devolved governments.

Next year’s scheme will also have reduced living cost for groups going aboard by almost half.

Students and staff travelling to higher cost destinations will be funded for £55 per day for the first two weeks, and £40 per day after 14 days. Last year’s funding awarded £109 and £76 per day respectively.

The second group, going to lower cost countries, will only be funded a £50 daily allowance for the first two weeks, down from £87, and £35 per day after 14 days, a cut from £61.

The administration and implementation costs have stayed the same – £315 per student for the first 100 students, and £180 per student after that. The same goes for language support – each student will receive £135 for placements over 19 days to help learn the language.

In March, FE Week analysis found that FE providers had sent the most deprived students on placements than any other education provider since the scheme began in 2021.

Overall, further education providers have placed 22,483 disadvantaged learners, representing 60 per cent of all 37,342 participants.

The number of students coming from FE has increased in the four years of the scheme, garnering more than double the funding allocation to FE institutions – from £15.9 million on 2021-22 to £33.6 million last year.

Last year, 74 per cent of all FE applications in England were granted, 1 percentage point lower than 2023-24.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

AI, Colleges

AI guidance for colleges: 9 key findings for leaders

Government toolkits say colleges should train staff on safe AI use and to spot deep-fakes

Jack Dyson

Colleges, Ofsted

Cambridge sixth form college scores Ofsted ‘outstanding’ hat-trick

Inspectors praise 'exceptional' teaching and high attendance

Anviksha Patel

Colleges

Burnham boosts cash to solve FE capacity crisis 

Projections suggest thousands of extra places will be needed for 17 and 18-year-olds in the next three years

Josh Mellor

Colleges

College planning to axe 100 staff faces strike

'Critical' exam season to be impacted as union members prepare to walk out for 3 days

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *