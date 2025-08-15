A training provider is planning to close after an ‘inadequate’ Ofsted judgment due to “systemic weaknesses” in safeguarding and “distracted” management.

An inspection of Resources, based in the north east of England, found apprentices study “poorly planned curriculums” and “too few” adult learners find work after gaining a qualification.

Ofsted uncovered “systemic weaknesses” in safeguarding, including inappropriate responses to “serious concerns”, staff ignoring messages about training, and records that were “incomplete, disorganised and difficult to access”.

It also found that attendance in construction apprenticeships was “too low”, with poor coordination and understanding of off-the-job requirements, and a lack of engagement with businesses about their employees’ progress.

The company, which has operated for more than 40 years, is now dismantling its five rented premises across the north east, including Jarrow, Sunderland and Newcastle, and at least 38 staff are understood to be facing redundancy by October this year.

Contracts expected to expire or be terminated include Department for Education apprenticeship training, adult education through the North East Combined Authority, and a programme for unemployed young people subcontracted from Barnado’s.

At the time of the inspection, Resources had about 60 adult learners on courses such as security, warehousing and hair and beauty, and 100 apprentices in hair, beauty and construction.

Leaders failed to improve the quality of training because they were “distracted” by “prolonged operational change and financial instability”, Ofsted said.

The report adds: “Many lack a secure grasp of operational issues such as learner numbers, achievement rates, and line management responsibilities.”

But managing director Barry Stidolph hit back at the report, which he said was “absolutely nowhere near fair” as it failed to reflect the “good stuff” or quality improvement plans the company has in place.

He added: “What annoys me in the report is it’s written in a way that’s damning, rather than fair – it’s not a fair reflection of the 40 years’ work we’ve done – we just want some accuracy and balance.

“Are young people in the area going to be better off because we are now closed? I don’t think the answer is yes.”

Stidolph, who claimed the inspection required him to work 80 extra hours, said his complaints about the report were rejected by Ofsted, which he claimed were “basically marking their own homework”.

When approached about the managing director’s concerns, an Ofsted spokesperson said they do not comment on individual cases.

The report downgraded Resources from ‘good’ and rated the company’s quality of education, leadership and apprenticeships as ‘inadequate’.

Personal development and adult learning were graded ‘requires improvement’ while behaviours and attitudes were graded ‘good’.

Key concerns in the company’s performance included just over half of apprentices achieving and declining achievement rates in English.

Management was taking “appropriate action” to improve apprenticeship completion, but improvement plans in other areas were “yet to be implemented”.

Inspectors noted that curriculums were not “ambitious” with painting and decorating apprentices lacking the opportunity to practise key skills such as wallpaper hanging techniques and beauty therapy learners on “insufficiently challenging” level 1 courses.

Apprentices were not set targets that would help them develop knowledge and skills, with tutors setting tasks such as “complete log” or “start collecting evidence”.

Careers guidance was also ineffective, inspectors suggested.

Both adults and apprentices study in environments that are “often poor”, due to a lack of privacy in the beauty therapy facilities and unclean Construction areas.

However, inspectors praised an “inclusive and supportive” culture at the centres, with learners building their confidence and “effective” teaching on short adult study programmes.