Three exam papers for resits…the maths doesn’t add up for FE

The logistical burden and impact on our teaching is too great – we need to drop from three to two exam papers

Craig Hodgson

Principal and CEO, Newcastle & Stafford Colleges Group

23 May 2025, 5:30

Across the country, FE colleges have once again become vast examination halls. Here at Newcastle and Stafford Colleges Group (NSCG), the scale of this operation is stark.

In one morning across our two campuses, over 1,300 learners sat their GCSE maths exam, a crucial hurdle for so many on their journey to further study or employment.

To facilitate this single exam, we had to ring-fence a staggering 144 rooms, including our sports halls, dance studios and auditorium spaces, employ 175 invigilators, and mobilise a team of support staff to aid operations. The ripple effect extends further, with regular lessons suspended to accommodate logistical obstacles.

The post-16 resit landscape is challenging. While the goal of ensuring functional numeracy is crucial, the current structure of GCSE maths, with its three separate exam papers, places a significant burden on FE colleges. This is particularly concerning given that demographic trends suggest the number of students needing to resit is only likely to increase in coming years.

Let’s be clear: it’s not the principle of resits that’s the issue. It is the sheer scale and complexity of administering multiple papers for each student each time an exam series comes around.

The current format, requiring colleges to organise and manage three distinct exam sittings, creates an immense logistical challenge. This diverts college resources away from other essential activities.

Consider the practical implications. The cessation of timetabled lessons disrupts the learning of all students, not just those sitting the exam.

The deployment of a large number of staff as invigilators pulls them away from teaching, support and pastoral duties.

The administrative burden of organising these large-scale exams – from timetabling and room allocation to the meticulous management of papers – is considerable.

For us, the cost of entering learners to their summer GCSE maths exam alone totals £69,000 in associated fees and the cost of employing external invigilators is significant.

These are resources that could be better invested in enhancing the quality of teaching, expanding enrichment opportunities, and providing more personalised support to students across the board.

Furthermore, the emotional and psychological impact on students facing repeated resits across three papers cannot be ignored. While the opportunity to retake is important, the constant cycle of preparation and exams can breed anxiety and frustration, potentially hindering rather than helping their long-term engagement with mathematics.

I believe it is time to consider a fundamental shift in the design of the GCSE maths assessment, and I urge policymakers in the Department for Education, Ofqual and within the examination boards to consider reducing the number of exam papers from the current three to two within each exam series.

A streamlined structure would allow colleges to allocate resources more efficiently, minimising the disruption to regular teaching and freeing up staff to focus on core delivery.  Students and staff could concentrate their efforts on two key exam dates, allowing for more intensive and targeted preparation for each exam. 

Additionally, a reduction in the number of examination papers would inevitably lead to savings in administrative costs and the fees associated with the operation.

This is not about lowering standards or diminishing the importance of GCSE maths. It’s about finding a more sustainable and effective way to assess students whilst minimising the strain on an already pressurised FE sector. By reducing the number of exam papers in each series, we can ensure colleges can focus on what they do best: educating and empowering students.

The current system, with its three-paper format, places undue pressure and financial strain on colleges. We need a more balanced approach that serves the needs of both students and institutions. Reducing the number of exam papers is a practical step towards achieving that goal.

Finally, I want to thank all of the staff who work tirelessly to support learners in their preparation for these exams, and to those working diligently behind the scenes to ensure the smooth running of the summer exam series. I wish all learners the very best of luck in their exams.

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

3 Comments

  2. Mervi

    Functional Skills are an alternative L2 (or lower) qualification that qualifies for funding for FE colleges. These consist of only two papers, both of which are done in one sitting, once the students are deemed ready for it. Perhaps it is time we start raising the profile for these quals as they are often far more relevant to the learners than GCSE.

    24 May 2025 at 12:37 pm
    Reply