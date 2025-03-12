Few issues in post-16 education spark as much debate as GCSE resits. Each year, thousands of students in further education colleges, sixth forms and schools must retake English and maths if they did not achieve a grade 4 at 16. For many, this process feels less like a second chance and more like punishment – and too often the result is a sense of repeated failure rather than real progress. That is why we believe it is time for a resit rethink.

GCSE English and maths resits were introduced with good intentions. The policy is based on the premise that a grade 4 is a passport to future success, ensuring that young people leave education with the foundational literacy and numeracy skills they need for further study, work and life.

But in practice, for those who did not achieve this grade at 16, a one-size-fits-all approach to resits does not work. The current system forces students – who have already struggled with the traditional GCSE model – to retake the same assessments, often with limited teaching time and little adaptation to their specific needs. of the almost 70,000 students entered for English and maths resits, only 35 per cent and 24 per cent respectively achieved grade 4 or above, JCQ data from the November 2024 post-16 resit window shows.

This is not just frustrating for learners, but also a challenge for colleges which must stretch already thin resources to deliver courses. Talk to anyone in their senior management teams about the timetabling challenges of finding classroom space for large numbers of resit students, and you will understand the logistical challenges this policy presents.

We need a more pragmatic, effective solution. The first step is to acknowledge that the needs of post-16 resit students differ to those of school-age learners. From our conversations with college leaders, we know that many arrive in FE settings with low confidence in their literacy and numeracy abilities.

They may be focused on vocational studies and find it difficult to see the relevance of GCSE topics to their chosen career paths. They also often have fewer contact hours with teachers than in school, making it harder to build the skills necessary to succeed in an exam-based qualification. English and maths lesson attendance is often lower for students who otherwise have good attendance for their chosen vocational or technical subject areas.

Short-term changes within the current GCSE framework could make a significant difference. Adjusting assessment structures, such as reducing the volume of exams in maths or streamlining English assessments to focus on core literacy skills, could help overcome barriers to success. Allowing students to bank credits across multiple exam sittings – rather than requiring them to pass all components in one go – would also recognise incremental progress and keep students engaged.

But incremental adjustments can only go so far. In the longer term, we must go further by introducing a post-16 GCSE English and maths route designed with post-16 students in mind.

This must maintain the rigour and credibility of the existing GCSE while addressing the reality of post-16 education. The content should be relevant to the lives of post-16 learners, focusing on practical applications of literacy and numeracy skills rather than abstract academic concepts.

A more flexible assessment model, including options for on-demand and adaptive testing, could reduce exam pressure and better reflect students’ learning. It could also reduce the logistical challenge of finding spaces for students to sit their exams, whether that is in a large exam hall or in multiple rooms, each requiring qualified staff simultaneously. We remain committed to working with the sector to build a solid recommendation for these qualifications.

This is not about lowering expectations or reducing ambition. The goal is to ensure that every young person leaves education with the confidence and skills they need – through a reformed GCSE, an alternative but still rigorous qualification, alongside a more flexible approach to assessment.

With the curriculum and assessment review set to deliver its interim findings soon – and a full report expected later this year – there is a rare and timely opportunity to think differently. We must take the opportunity to make the immediate changes that would improve the resit experience for our current learners while we develop viable alternatives. But this is ultimately the moment to move beyond minor tweaks and consider bold, evidence-led reforms that genuinely support post-16 learners.