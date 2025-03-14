Are post-16 education providers making the most of the industry opportunities offered by universities and research institutions?

We know providers continue to look for more industry placement opportunities for their T Level students. But when it comes to universities and research institutes, significant strides have been made over the past twelve months, with institutions across the country embracing these placements and demonstrating their value to students, staff, and the technical workforce. The progress these institutions are making in hosting science, engineering and digital T Level industry placements, is truly transformative.

Over thirty universities and research institutions are actively collaborating with the UK ITSS, (which exists to champion the roles of technicians in higher education and research) to prepare for and host T Level industry placements. They include the University of Liverpool, University of Cambridge, University of Warwick, Aston University, Cranfield University, and Durham University, with a further thirty institutions expressing a strong interest in getting involved. These universities are highlighting progression pathways into skilled employment and further study to T Level students who might otherwise not have considered exploring them.

More than 100 T Level students have already experienced university work life, immersing themselves in world class research facilities and gaining access to cutting-edge technologies and technical expertise. The enthusiasm and dedication shown by these universities underscore a critical point: industry placements are available for your T Level students, and the number of opportunities is growing.

Post-16 providers might wonder whether these opportunities are truly accessible to their students or if there is sufficient demand to deliver science, engineering and digital T Levels. The answer is a resounding yes. The sector is experiencing a skills shortage with technical experts and this is a prime opportunity to bridge theses skills gaps.

The benefits extend well beyond the students themselves. Universities have found that hosting industry placements enhances their staff’s professional development. Pier Andrée Penttila, head of the Flow Cytometry Unit at the MRC Laboratory of Molecular Biology, University of Cambridge, shared that one of the most rewarding aspects of her role has been the opportunity to transfer decades of knowledge to an enthusiastic and conscientious young person.

Success stories highlight the potential of T Levels

Hosting placements also supports broader institutional goals and strengthens links with local communities and workforces. Durham University is collaborating with all local post-16 providers to ensure an inclusive offer to T Level students that provides clear progression pathways into apprenticeships and work opportunities, fostering skill development and retaining talent within the local area. They recently hired three of their digital T Level placement students as apprentices.

The University of Liverpool valued the talent of a science T Level placement student so highly that they offered the student a casual paid contract over the summer, months into their placement. At the University of Warwick, a former engineering T Level student has successfully progressed onto an apprenticeship with the institution, exemplifying how these placements can directly lead to workforce opportunities.

These success stories highlight the potential of T Levels. For students, the placements in universities and research institutions are life-changing, offering invaluable hands-on experience and connections to industries they may not have previously considered. For colleges and providers, they represent a compelling reason to offer T Level qualifications with confidence, knowing that high-quality placements are waiting.

Of course, there’s still more to achieve. With over 20 T Level pathways available, the opportunities are vast, and many universities are eager to partner with providers. The progress being made with science industry placements lays the foundation for similar successes across digital, engineering, business administration, and other pathways. The UK ITSS is working diligently with institutions across the country to ensure the required placements opportunities are available.

So, my message to providers considering delivering the science T Level is clear: significant progress is being made to meet the growing demand for T Level industry placements. Reach out to your local university and connect with me at the UK ITSS. We are here to support you, building valuable partnerships, connecting with universities and unlocking new opportunities for your students.