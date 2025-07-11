Our new report lays bare the persistent challenges facing GCSE resit students and their teachers. If the sector is serious about improving outcomes, CPD, funding, and collaboration must be front and centre.

For many young people, resitting their GCSEs in English and maths is the final opportunity to secure a qualification that can open doors to further education, training, or employment. It’s a critical moment and one that can shape their prospects long after they leave the classroom.

Teachers and colleges working with resit students know the stakes are high. They also know the reality: many students arrive in 16-19 education feeling disheartened and disengaged, often shaped by repeated setbacks and negative educational experiences. For these learners, rebuilding confidence and motivation isn’t just a teaching challenge, it’s a human one.

Despite these hurdles, resit teachers consistently demonstrate passion, commitment, and resilience. They understand the importance of their role and are determined to help their students succeed. But they urgently need more support, better tools, and access to professional development that’s relevant to their context. These teachers are doing their best with what they have, but the system needs to do better for them.

A clearer picture of the resit landscape

That’s why the Education Policy Institute’s (EPI) new report is so timely.

It offers a clear and comprehensive view of the current resit system and doesn’t shy away from the big issues. This includes reflections from resit teachers that specific professional development to support learners with past negative experience of education would be beneficial to help foster better attendance and motivation for resits.

Their research also highlights the persistent attainment gap for disadvantaged resit students, who are behind their peers by a fifth of a grade in English and one eighth of a grade in maths. This is a systemic issue that continues to limit opportunities for too many young people.

Another interesting finding from the report highlights just how much 16-19 teachers value networks, helping them to share best practice and build relationships with their peers.

Crucially, the report sets out what needs to change: greater investment through a 16-19 student premium, better alignment between policy and practice, and more meaningful support for teachers through training and resources.

Putting evidence into action

At the Education Endowment Foundation (EEF), we believe that improving outcomes for resit students should start with evidence. That’s why we’re investing in trials of high-potential programmes and approaches in colleges across England. This will help us understand what works best for resit learners, and why. Our goal is to build the evidence base, so that 16-19 teachers have access to more resources to support their practice.

Building a community of practice

Earlier this year, we launched a new evidence partnership for 16–19 education, a collaborative network designed to help colleges and sixth forms access, interpret, and apply evidence to improve teaching and learning.

We know that change sticks when educators work together. This partnership will help build a much-needed community of practice, particularly for those teaching English and maths resits. It’s about bridging the gap between research and real-world classrooms, so no teacher has to navigate these challenges alone.

A spotlight on CPD

As the EPI report rightly highlights, the sector is crying out for more and better continuing professional development (CPD). It might not grab headlines but it’s one of the most powerful tools we have to support both teachers and learners.

Later this year, we’ll publish our first-ever guidance report tailored specifically for 16–19 educators, with a focus on high-quality CPD. This focus reflects what we’ve heard from the teachers we work with every day: relevant, accessible training can be a game-changer for improving practice and outcomes.

Collaboration is key

None of this can be done in isolation. Fixing the resit system requires collaboration, coordination, and long-term commitment across the sector. Policymakers, school and college leaders, teacher educators, researchers, and funders: we all have a role to play.

At the EEF, we’re committed to playing ours. Every young person deserves the chance to succeed, no matter their background or previous attainment. With the right support in place, resit students can thrive, and better collaboration can help to make that happen.