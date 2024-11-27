Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
DfE waters down English and maths resit funding rule shake-up

Incoming changes to minimum teaching hours and tolerance threshold have been altered

Incoming changes to minimum teaching hours and tolerance threshold have been altered

27 Nov 2024

The government has watered down proposed controversial changes to GCSE resit funding rules.

Officials have ditched plans to introduce a weekly minimum of three hours of teaching for English and four hours for maths. Instead, colleges will need to deliver 100 hours of teaching for each subject at any point in the academic year.

Plans to move to a 0 per cent tolerance threshold have also been shelved. The government will instead only reduce the rate from the current 5 per cent to 2.5 per cent.

The changes, announced in guidance published today, will come into effect in the 2025/26 academic year.

More to follow…

