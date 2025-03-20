DfE launches GCSE resit teacher training tender

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
20 Mar 2025, 18:08

The government is inviting bids for contracts worth up to £1 million from organisations to deliver training that increases “student and teacher confidence and ability” in GCSE maths and English resits.  

The Department for Education put out feelers last October to gauge market interest in extra teacher training for FE resit staff.  

Results for GCSE English and maths resits have struggled to improve, with barely a fifth of students passing the exams in post-16 education.  

Last week, the DfE launched a tender, which runs until mid-April, for bids to deliver continuing professional development to “support the provision of English, maths and wider organisational working” for FE staff.  

The DfE did not clarify the overall total of the grant pot, but it encouraged multiple organisations to bid for contracts between £200,000 and £1 million.  

Bidders will have to propose how much they want for a two-year financial period starting June 1, 2025, and ending March 31, 2027.  

However, funding for the second year will be subject to contractors supplying evidence that they are fulfilling the objectives and “ensuring value for money”.  

Students must resit GCSE English and maths in post-16 education as a condition of their places being funded if they fail to achieve a grade 4 pass at school.  

The DfE has funded multiple resit CPD programmes in the past, including through the Education and Training Foundation, White Rose Education, Lexonik and Mathematics Education Innovation  

Tender documents show that for this round, the department twill accept applications from organisations able to cover multiple regions in England or nationwide. 

But bidders have been encouraged to “prioritise regions with lower attainment rates for level 2 English and maths and/or high vacancy rates for English and maths teachers”. 

The CPD will be online or in-person and could involve subject-specific training in topics such as improving algebra knowledge and developing reading comprehension.  

The DfE will measure the success of the initiative across four areas, including requiring contractors to demonstrate 80 per cent increases in student and teacher confidence and ability in maths and English. 

