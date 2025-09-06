Reshuffle: Two-bosses Smith stays on skills

The skills minister will now work in the Department for Work and Pensions as well as the Department for Education

Jacqui Smith has been re-appointed as minister for skills in Keir Starmer’s ministerial reshuffle.

Number 10 confirmed today Smith will stay on as minister for skills, but will work in the Department for Work and Pensions as well as the Department for Education.

It’s means Smith now has two bosses, education secretary Bridget Phillipson and new work and pensions secretary Pat McFadden.

Smith told FE Week: “I’m delighted and proud to have been appointed as minister for skills working across DWP and DfE.

“Skills are critical for our plan for change, to ensure lifelong opportunity and now even more clearly at the heart of the Government’s growth mission.”

McFadden replaced Liz Kendall last night and took the “skills” brief from Phillipson. However it’s not clear what “skills” policy will move to DWP and what will stay in the DfE.

Phillipson said last night: “Delighted to remain in post as education secretary and minister for women & equalities in this Labour government.

“Now, we redouble our efforts to break the unfair link between background and success by giving children growing up in our country the best start in life.”

Schools minister Catherine McKinnell has left the government after declining a different ministerial role.

Her resignation letter to the prime minister said: “whilst I was honoured to be offered a role to remain in government, I have made the decision to resign during this reshuffle. I hope in the future I may be able to serve again in a role through which I can make a difference.”