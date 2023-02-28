Registration opens for UK’s biggest national skills competition

The hunt for the UK's top technical skills talent has begun with registrations now open for the WorldSkills UK national competitions

Apprentices and students can now register to take part in this year’s national WorldSkills UK competitions, with new green skills areas making their debut this year.

Training providers, employers, students and apprentices have until March 24 to apply to take part in the seven-month long process which will include regional heats and intensive training in 50 different skills areas before the national finals in November.

Finalists will also have the chance to be selected to compete against their international peers at WorldSkills Lyon 2024.

Designed by industry experts, the competitions develop participants’ technical and employability skills and taking part could even lead to increased earnings.

Research by Frontier Economics found that young people who have been involved with WorldSkills UK competitions earn around 60 per cent more than their peers who have not taken part.

Minister for skills, Robert Halfon, said: “Demonstrating high-quality skills to employers is the key to unlocking your career potential, and what better way to showcase your talent than by competing against the best of the best?

“With competitions across different skills disciplines in everything from manufacturing to health and social care, WorldSkills UK offers a unique opportunity to hone your skills and climb the ladder of opportunity.”

Last year’s national competitions saw over 200 bronze, silver and gold medals awarded, with Southern Regional College topping the medal table.

The range of skills competitions now open for registrations is enormous. They include heavy vehicle engineering, commercial make-up, cyber security and the newly added skills competitions for Industry 4.0, additive manufacturing and renewable energy.

Following registration, competitors will go through a remote or online entry competition in April which is then followed by national qualifier competitions between April and June. From there, the national finalists are chosen and will be announced in July.

WorldSkills UK deputy CEO, Ben Blackledge, said:

“Taking part in WorldSkills UK competitions can be a life-changing experience that develops crucial skills and boosts future earnings. Our competition-based development programmes offer students and apprentices the opportunity to pit their skills against the best of the best across the UK.

“I would encourage everyone to have a look at the many options available and sign up to compete. We are particularly excited to launch the renewable energy and additive manufacturing competitions this year as we strive to deliver the skills the UK will need in the future.”