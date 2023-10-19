Home
Colleges, RAAC

RAAC confirmed at 2 more colleges, says DfE

Number of total cases in education settings up to 214

Number of total cases in education settings up to 214

19 Oct 2023, 11:42

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

Crumbly RAAC concrete has forced two more colleges to close parts of their sites, the Department for Education has said.

The DfE now lists 214 schools and colleges with confirmed cases of RAAC, up by 40 on the last list published on September 19, when 174 were named.

Camborne College, which is part of Cornwall College Group, and Peterborough College, which is part of Inspire Education Group, have been added to the list which now includes six colleges.

One specialist post-16 college, Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust) is also listed.

The list, updated as of October 16, states that all the colleges have kept their students in face-to-face education.

There are now no schools or colleges listed with full-time remote learning. But 12 schools are listed as having a “mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements”.

The DfE list also includes three schools where it said it had found RAAC was “not present after initial tests”.

FE Week understands Inspire Education Group found RAAC on the main building of Peterborough College which is used predominantly for teaching.

It found RAAC following internal surveys and then requested financial help for independent surveys. Inspire Education Group felt all areas were in a “safe state”, according to a response by the college group to a Freedom of Information request sent by FE Week.

The college’s situation mirrors that of Farnborough College of Technology, which criticised the government’s indecision around RAAC guidance last month. While guidance earlier this year suggested RAAC could be safe and did not call for immediate closure of all buildings found with RAAC, that guidance changed in late August. From then, all colleges and schools had to close parts of buildings or buildings with RAAC immediately.

Camborne College has also had to shut part of its site due to RAAC.

Cornwall College Group and Inspire Education Group have been approached for comment.

The other colleges affected by RAAC are Grantham College, Marple Sixth Form College – part of The Trafford College Group, and Petroc.

The DfE’s full RAAC list as of October 16

Setting nameLA areaSetting Mitigation (16/10/2023)
Atherton St George’s CofE Primary SchoolWiganAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bushey and Oxhey Infant SchoolHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Camborne College (part of Cornwall College)CornwallAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cann Hall Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cheddington Combined SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Christ Church Church of England AcademyBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Churchfield CofE AcademyHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Crossflatts Primary SchoolBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Dean Trust Rose BridgeWiganAll pupils in face-to-face education
Dixons Broadgreen AcademyLiverpoolAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ellesmere Port Catholic High School, a Voluntary AcademyCheshire West and ChesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Elm Hall Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Exmouth Community CollegeDevonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Golden Flatts Primary SchoolHartlepoolAll pupils in face-to-face education
Gordano SchoolNorth SomersetAll pupils in face-to-face education
Greenway Junior SchoolWest SussexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Havant AcademyHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Kings College GuildfordSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Knuzden St Oswald’s Church of England Primary AcademyLancashireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Links AcademyHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Manningtree High SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Newmarket AcademySuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Peterborough College (part of Inspire Education Group)PeterboroughAll pupils in face-to-face education
Priory Primary School, BicknacreEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Shelley College, A Share AcademyKirkleesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Shoeburyness High SchoolSouthend-on-SeaAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sir William Borlase’s Grammar SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Southview SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Spring Meadow Primary School & School House NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Aloysius RC CollegeIslingtonAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Anne’s Catholic Primary SchoolHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Bernard’s RC Primary School, BoltonBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Edward’s Catholic AcademyDerbyshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Mary Magdalene CofE Primary SchoolWestminsterAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Mary’s Priory RC Infant SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Stephen and All Martyrs’ CofE School, Lever BridgeBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Stowupland High SchoolSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Thameside Primary SchoolThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Grove Primary AcademySurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Magna Carta SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Watford Grammar School for BoysHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Westside SchoolHammersmith and FulhamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Winchmore SchoolEnfieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ark John Keats AcademyEnfieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
Avenue Centre for EducationLutonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baildon Church of England Primary SchoolBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baskerville SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Buttsbury Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Colyton Grammar SchoolDevonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Eldwick Primary SchoolBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Farlingaye High SchoolSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Farnborough College of TechnologyHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Grantham CollegeLincolnshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Kingsbury High SchoolBrentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Marling SchoolGloucestershireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)StockportAll pupils in face-to-face education
Maryvale Catholic Primary SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Merrylands Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing CollegeTower HamletsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Myton SchoolWarwickshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ortu Corringham Primary School and NurseryThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ravens AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Selworthy Special SchoolSomersetAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyLeicestershireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Steeple Bumpstead Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary SchoolTower HamletsMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Surrey Street Primary SchoolLutonAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Link SchoolSuttonAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Macclesfield AcademyCheshire EastAll pupils in face-to-face education
Westlands SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Abbey Lane Primary SchoolSheffieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
All Saints C of E Primary SchoolManchesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Altrincham CollegeTraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Anglo European SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ark Boulton AcademyBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Arthur Bugler Primary SchoolThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Aston Manor AcademyBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Barnes Farm Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Batley Girls High SchoolKirkleesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baynards Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Beehive Lane Community Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bentfield Primary School and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Birchington Church of England Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bishop Douglass School FinchleyBarnetAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary SchoolBlackpoolAll pupils in face-to-face education
Broomfield Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Canon Slade SchoolBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Carmel CollegeDarlingtonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cherry Tree AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Chipping Ongar Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Clacton County High SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Claydon High SchoolSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cleeve Park SchoolBexleyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary SchoolLambethAll pupils in face-to-face education
CranbourneHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Danetree Primary SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Denbigh SchoolMilton KeynesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery CentreTelford and WrekinAll pupils in face-to-face education
East Bergholt High SchoolSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
East Tilbury Primary SchoolThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Elmstead Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Eversley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ferryhill SchoolCounty DurhamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Godinton Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Leighs Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hadleigh High SchoolSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Harlowbury Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Harwich and Dovercourt High SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Heath Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hillhouse CofE Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hockley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holcombe Grammar SchoolMedwayAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary AcademyNottinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and AldhamEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hornsey School for GirlsHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hounsdown SchoolHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Jerounds Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Joyce Frankland Academy, NewportEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Infant SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherines Primary Academy and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
King Ethelbert SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Kingsdown SchoolSouthend-on-SeaAll pupils in face-to-face education
Lambourne Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Langney Primary AcademyEast SussexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Lubbins Park Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Markyate Village School and NurseryHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mayflower Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mersea Island SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Myatt Garden Primary SchoolLewishamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Northampton International AcademyWest NorthamptonshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Our Lady’s Catholic High SchoolLancashireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Outwoods Primary SchoolWarwickshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Palmarsh Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Park View SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Parks Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
PetrocDevonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Pippins SchoolSloughAll pupils in face-to-face education
Prince Albert Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Redhill SchoolDudleyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Roding Valley High SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)StockportAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sale Grammar SchoolTraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sandbach SchoolCheshire EastAll pupils in face-to-face education
Scalby SchoolNorth YorkshireMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Seven Mills Primary SchoolTower HamletsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Shawfield Primary SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sir Thomas Boughey AcademyStaffordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Springfield Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over HultonBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow GreenGatesheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, SwanleyKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form CollegeCounty DurhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, OustonCounty DurhamAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Clere’s SchoolThurrockMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, WallsendNorth TynesideAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyDerbyshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Francis’ Catholic Primary SchoolNewhamAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South AscotWindsor and MaidenheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Gregory’s Catholic Science CollegeBrentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Helena SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Ignatius CollegeEnfieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
St James’ Catholic Primary School, HebburnSouth TynesideAll pupils in face-to-face education
St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, SunderlandSunderlandAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Catholic Primary SchoolHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West DentonNewcastle upon TyneAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Vianney RC Primary SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, RowhedgeEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Leonard’s Catholic School, DurhamCounty DurhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Michael’s Catholic SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames DittonSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Teresa’s Catholic Primary SchoolDarlingtonAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive SchoolGreenwichAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Thomas More Catholic School, BlaydonGatesheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St William of York Catholic Primary SchoolBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Stanway Fiveways Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sunny Bank Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Tendring Technology CollegeEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Billericay SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Bromfords SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Coopers’ Company and Coborn SchoolHaveringAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Ellen Wilkinson School for GirlsEalingAll pupils in face-to-face education
The FitzWimarc SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Gilberd SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary AcademyBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Honywood Community Science SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The London Oratory SchoolHammersmith and FulhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Palmer Catholic AcademyRedbridgeAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Ramsey Academy, HalsteadEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Thomas Lord Audley SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery AcademyNorfolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form CentreEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Thurston Community CollegeSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Waddesdon Church of England SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wallingford SchoolOxfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Water Lane Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Welbourne Primary SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wells Park SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
White Court SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
White Hall Academy and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Widford SchoolHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Winter Gardens AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wood Green AcademySandwellAll pupils in face-to-face education
Woodkirk AcademyLeedsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Woodville Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wyburns Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education

More Supplements

UCAS launches new apprenticeship service

University admissions body officially adds apprenticeship options to its site

Joshua Stein
Joshua Stein

Care recruiter turned training provider ‘unable to verify’ apprentices have jobs

Ofsted hits firm with ‘inadequate’ after failing to evidence funding claims

Joshua Stein
Joshua Stein

‘Groundbreaking’ school and college partnership to deliver new sixth form

Richmond Upon Thames College and neighbouring school to open new sixth form to 50 students next year

Anviksha Patel
Anviksha Patel

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *