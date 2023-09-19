Home
Colleges, RAAC

RAAC: DfE lists 3 more affected colleges

Government reveals 174 education settings have now identified the crumbly concrete



19 Sep 2023, 11:09

Crumbly RAAC concrete has forced three more colleges to close parts of their sites, according to the Department of Education.

An updated list of affected schools and colleges was published by the DfE this morning. It shows the number of education settings with RAAC has increased to 174, up by 27 since the list was first published two weeks ago. The new snapshot figures list settings that have confirmed RAAC as of September 14.

Farnborough College of Technology, Grantham College and Marple Sixth Form College – part of The Trafford College Group – have joined Petroc as the only further education colleges that have identified reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) so far.

One specialist post-16 college, Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust) is also listed.

But all the colleges have their students in face-to-face education, according to the DfE’s list.

Only one affected school has switched to fully using remote learning.

DfE caused ‘significant hinderance’

Farnborough College criticised the DfE’s indecision for causing a “significant hindrance” after identifying RAAC months before DfE began ordering closures.

At first, the college surveyed its buildings which revealed RAAC, but, following the DfE’s standards, found the concrete planks were “generally in good condition” and did not have any cracking, back in July. The surveyors recommended it worked to improve the planks though some parts of the RAAC were “sub-standard”.

In early August the DfE said a technical advisor would visit the college within six weeks to verify the advice. However, on 31 August, just days before the start of term, it received an “urgent request for a meeting” when it was told all colleges with RAAC should close immediately.

Farnborough College told FE Week that it was forced to close 177,000 square feet of its space after the DfE sounded the alarm in August. “A small number” of its adult learners could not come in in the first week due to the RAAC problems, though they have now returned to college. The college has around 3,600 students on its books.

The college also had to re-sequence some courses so that they could continue to offer studies without specialist equipment currently stuck in the building where RAAC has been identified.

It is currently focusing on the theoretical side of the courses, before moving to the technical side once the buildings have been remediated.

The college expects to open seven of the fourteen blocks affected by the end of September, FE Week understands.

Farnborough College expects to spend £800,000 remediating the site, but that should be funded by the DfE. But it expects the full RAAC replacement project to cost “millions of pounds”. The DfE has also indicated that it will fund mitigating costs too.

‘Difficult decision’

Grantham College, which has around 1,200 learners in total, has also been forced to close parts of its campus after a DDfE-commissionedsurvey found RAAC on four buildings in total. That forced a “difficult decision” to close those buildings, the college said on its website.

It has closed the entire Link Block, part of its engineering block, part of the construction workshop and part of its library block.

But the college said it had “adjusted timetables so that face-to-face teaching can continue”. Paul Deane, the college’s principal, said he appreciated the timing of the decision is “far from ideal”.

Trafford College Group, which serves more than 12,000 students across four colleges, has closed part of its Marple Sixth Form College campus including six classrooms. A spokesperson for the college said it had “restrict[ed] access to the affected area while we complete further surveys and if necessary, remedial works”.

“The classrooms affected will not be in use until we are reassured that they are fit for purpose and have passed all necessary health and safety checks,” they added.

The area is isolated on one side of the campus and there have been “no delays” to anyone starting term on time, as there is extra capacity. But it is “too early” to say when the RAAC will be removed from the site.

RAAC surveys are continuing across the country but surveyor shortages have delayed the vital checks in some education settings, including England’s biggest college group, NCG.

The DfE’s full RAAC list

Setting NameLA AreaSetting Mitigation (14/09/2023)
Abbey Lane Primary SchoolSheffieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
All Saints C of E Primary SchoolManchesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Altrincham CollegeTraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Anglo European SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ark Boulton AcademyBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ark John Keats AcademyEnfieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
Arthur Bugler Primary SchoolThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Aston Manor AcademyBirminghamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Avenue Centre for EducationLutonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baildon Church of England Primary SchoolBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Barnes Farm Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baskerville SchoolBirminghamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Batley Girls High SchoolKirkleesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baynards Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Beehive Lane Community Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bentfield Primary School and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Birchington Church of England Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bishop Douglass School FinchleyBarnetAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary SchoolBlackpoolAll pupils in face-to-face education
Brandhall Primary SchoolSandwellRAAC not present
Broomfield Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Buttsbury Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Canon Slade SchoolBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Carmel CollegeDarlingtonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cherry Tree AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Chipping Ongar Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Clacton County High SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Claydon High SchoolSuffolkMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Cleeve Park SchoolBexleyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cockermouth SchoolCumberlandAll pupils in face-to-face education
Colyton Grammar SchoolDevonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary SchoolLambethAll pupils in face-to-face education
CranbourneHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Danetree Primary SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Denbigh SchoolMilton KeynesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery CentreTelford and WrekinAll pupils in face-to-face education
East Bergholt High SchoolSuffolkMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
East Tilbury Primary SchoolThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Eldwick Primary SchoolBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Elmstead Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Eversley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Farlingaye High SchoolSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Farnborough College of TechnologyHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ferryhill SchoolCounty DurhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Godinton Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Grantham CollegeLincolnshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Leighs Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hadleigh High SchoolSuffolkMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Harlowbury Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Harwich and Dovercourt High SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Heath Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hillhouse CofE Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hockley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holcombe Grammar SchoolMedwayAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary AcademyNottinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and AldhamEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hornsey School for GirlsHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hounsdown SchoolHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Jerounds Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Joyce Frankland Academy, NewportEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Infant SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherines Primary Academy and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
King Ethelbert SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Kingsbury High SchoolBrentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Kingsdown SchoolSouthend-on-SeaAll pupils in face-to-face education
Lambourne Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Langney Primary AcademyEast SussexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Lubbins Park Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Markyate Village School and NurseryHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Marling SchoolGloucestershireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Maryvale Catholic Primary SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mayflower Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Merrylands Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mersea Island SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mulberry Stepney Green Mathematics and Computing CollegeTower HamletsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Myatt Garden Primary SchoolLewishamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Myton SchoolWarwickshireMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Northampton International AcademyWest NorthamptonshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ortu Corringham Primary School and NurseryThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Our Lady’s Catholic High SchoolLancashireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Outwoods Primary SchoolWarwickshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Palmarsh Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Park View SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Parks Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
PetrocDevonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Pippins SchoolSloughAll pupils in face-to-face education
Prince Albert Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ravens AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Redhill SchoolDudleyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Roding Valley High SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust)StockportAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sale Grammar SchoolTraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sandbach SchoolCheshire EastAll pupils in face-to-face education
Scalby SchoolNorth YorkshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Selworthy Special SchoolSomersetAll pupils in face-to-face education
Seven Mills Primary SchoolTower HamletsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Shawfield Primary SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Sir Thomas Boughey AcademyStaffordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Springfield Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Andrew’s CofE Primary School, Over HultonBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, Harlow GreenGatesheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Bartholomew’s Catholic Primary School, SwanleyKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Bede’s Catholic School and Byron Sixth Form CollegeCounty DurhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Benet’s Catholic Primary School, OustonCounty DurhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Clere’s SchoolThurrockMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Columba’s Catholic Primary School, WallsendNorth TynesideAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Elizabeth’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyDerbyshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Francis’ Catholic Primary SchoolNewhamAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Francis Catholic Primary School, South AscotWindsor and MaidenheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Gregory’s Catholic Science CollegeBrentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Helena SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Ignatius CollegeEnfieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
St James’ Catholic Primary School, HebburnSouth TynesideAll pupils in face-to-face education
St James’ Church of England Voluntary Aided Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Bosco Catholic Primary School, Town End Farm, SunderlandSunderlandAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Catholic Primary SchoolHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Vianney Catholic Primary School, West DentonNewcastle upon TyneAll pupils in face-to-face education
St John Vianney RC Primary SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Joseph’s Catholic Primary SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Joseph’s Catholic Voluntary AcademyLeicestershireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Lawrence Church of England Primary School, RowhedgeEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Leonard’s Catholic School, DurhamCounty DurhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
St Mary and St John Junior and Infant SchoolBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Michael’s Catholic SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Paul’s Catholic Primary School, Thames DittonSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Teresa’s Catholic Primary SchoolDarlingtonAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Thomas More Catholic Comprehensive SchoolGreenwichAll pupils in face-to-face education
St Thomas More Catholic School, BlaydonGatesheadAll pupils in face-to-face education
St William of York Catholic Primary SchoolBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Stanway Fiveways Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Steeple Bumpstead Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Stepney All Saints Church of England Secondary SchoolTower HamletsFully remote learning
Sunny Bank Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Surrey Street Primary SchoolLutonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Tendring Technology CollegeEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Appleton SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Billericay SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Bromfords SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Coopers’ Company and Coborn SchoolHaveringMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Ellen Wilkinson School for GirlsEalingAll pupils in face-to-face education
The FitzWimarc SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Gilberd SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Holy Family Catholic School, a Voluntary AcademyBradfordAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Honywood Community Science SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Link SchoolSuttonAll pupils in face-to-face education
The London Oratory SchoolHammersmith and FulhamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
The Macclesfield AcademyCheshire EastNew case – triage in progress
The Palmer Catholic AcademyRedbridgeAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Ramsey Academy, HalsteadEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
The Thomas Lord Audley SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Thomas Bullock Church of England Primary and Nursery AcademyNorfolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Thurstable School Sports College and Sixth Form CentreEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Thurston Community CollegeSuffolkAll pupils in face-to-face education
Marple Sixth Form College (part of Trafford College Group)TraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Waddesdon Church of England SchoolBuckinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wallingford SchoolOxfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Water Lane Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Welbourne Primary SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wells Park SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Westlands SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
White Court SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
White Hall Academy and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Widford SchoolHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Winter Gardens AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wood Green AcademySandwellAll pupils in face-to-face education
Woodkirk AcademyLeedsAll pupils in face-to-face education
Woodville Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Wyburns Primary SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements

