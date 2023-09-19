RAAC: DfE lists 3 more affected colleges

Crumbly RAAC concrete has forced three more colleges to close parts of their sites, according to the Department of Education.

An updated list of affected schools and colleges was published by the DfE this morning. It shows the number of education settings with RAAC has increased to 174, up by 27 since the list was first published two weeks ago. The new snapshot figures list settings that have confirmed RAAC as of September 14.

Farnborough College of Technology, Grantham College and Marple Sixth Form College – part of The Trafford College Group – have joined Petroc as the only further education colleges that have identified reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) so far.

One specialist post-16 college, Royal College Manchester (Seashell Trust) is also listed.

But all the colleges have their students in face-to-face education, according to the DfE’s list.

Only one affected school has switched to fully using remote learning.

DfE caused ‘significant hinderance’

Farnborough College criticised the DfE’s indecision for causing a “significant hindrance” after identifying RAAC months before DfE began ordering closures.

At first, the college surveyed its buildings which revealed RAAC, but, following the DfE’s standards, found the concrete planks were “generally in good condition” and did not have any cracking, back in July. The surveyors recommended it worked to improve the planks though some parts of the RAAC were “sub-standard”.

In early August the DfE said a technical advisor would visit the college within six weeks to verify the advice. However, on 31 August, just days before the start of term, it received an “urgent request for a meeting” when it was told all colleges with RAAC should close immediately.

Farnborough College told FE Week that it was forced to close 177,000 square feet of its space after the DfE sounded the alarm in August. “A small number” of its adult learners could not come in in the first week due to the RAAC problems, though they have now returned to college. The college has around 3,600 students on its books.

The college also had to re-sequence some courses so that they could continue to offer studies without specialist equipment currently stuck in the building where RAAC has been identified.

It is currently focusing on the theoretical side of the courses, before moving to the technical side once the buildings have been remediated.

The college expects to open seven of the fourteen blocks affected by the end of September, FE Week understands.

Farnborough College expects to spend £800,000 remediating the site, but that should be funded by the DfE. But it expects the full RAAC replacement project to cost “millions of pounds”. The DfE has also indicated that it will fund mitigating costs too.

‘Difficult decision’

Grantham College, which has around 1,200 learners in total, has also been forced to close parts of its campus after a DDfE-commissionedsurvey found RAAC on four buildings in total. That forced a “difficult decision” to close those buildings, the college said on its website.

It has closed the entire Link Block, part of its engineering block, part of the construction workshop and part of its library block.

But the college said it had “adjusted timetables so that face-to-face teaching can continue”. Paul Deane, the college’s principal, said he appreciated the timing of the decision is “far from ideal”.

Trafford College Group, which serves more than 12,000 students across four colleges, has closed part of its Marple Sixth Form College campus including six classrooms. A spokesperson for the college said it had “restrict[ed] access to the affected area while we complete further surveys and if necessary, remedial works”.

“The classrooms affected will not be in use until we are reassured that they are fit for purpose and have passed all necessary health and safety checks,” they added.

The area is isolated on one side of the campus and there have been “no delays” to anyone starting term on time, as there is extra capacity. But it is “too early” to say when the RAAC will be removed from the site.

RAAC surveys are continuing across the country but surveyor shortages have delayed the vital checks in some education settings, including England’s biggest college group, NCG.

The DfE’s full RAAC list