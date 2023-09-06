But all students at the college remain in face-to-face education

One further education college is among the list of over 100 education settings forced to close buildings because of the RAAC crumbly concrete crisis.

Petroc, based in Devon, has partially shut its site in Barnstaple which includes classrooms as well as a library, a hall and offices.

But all of its near-10,000 students remain in face-to-face education and have not had the start to their term delayed. The college has set aside £300,000 to make its site safe.

The government today finally published a list of 147 education settings currently affected by the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) as of August 30.

Of those, 20 are educating pupils with a mixture of face-to-face and remote lessons, while 19 had to delay the start of term and four switched fully to remote learning.

The government had previously said 156 schools were affected, but nine unnamed schools are now listed as “RAAC not present”.

Petroc is the only further education college listed. FE Week is however aware of at least one other college, Trafford College Group, which has identified RAAC and restricted access to one of its colleges.

The DfE has said it will update the list in the next two weeks.

The DfE’s full list of affected schools and colleges (as of August 30)