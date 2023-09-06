Home
RAAC: 1 college named as DfE finally publishes list of affected schools

But all students at the college remain in face-to-face education

6 Sep 2023, 12:15

One further education college is among the list of over 100 education settings forced to close buildings because of the RAAC crumbly concrete crisis.

Petroc, based in Devon, has partially shut its site in Barnstaple which includes classrooms as well as a library, a hall and offices.

But all of its near-10,000 students remain in face-to-face education and have not had the start to their term delayed. The college has set aside £300,000 to make its site safe.

The government today finally published a list of 147 education settings currently affected by the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) as of August 30.

Of those, 20 are educating pupils with a mixture of face-to-face and remote lessons, while 19 had to delay the start of term and four switched fully to remote learning.

The government had previously said 156 schools were affected, but nine unnamed schools are now listed as “RAAC not present”.

Petroc is the only further education college listed. FE Week is however aware of at least one other college, Trafford College Group, which has identified RAAC and restricted access to one of its colleges.

The DfE has said it will update the list in the next two weeks.

The DfE’s full list of affected schools and colleges (as of August 30)

Abbey Lane Primary SchoolSheffieldAll pupils in face-to-face education
All Saints C of E Primary SchoolManchesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Altrincham CollegeTraffordAll pupils in face-to-face education
Anglo European SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ark Boulton AcademyBirminghamStart of Term Delayed
Arthur Bugler Primary SchoolThurrockStart of Term Delayed
Aston Manor AcademyBirminghamMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Barnes Farm Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Batley Girls High SchoolKirkleesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Baynards Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Beehive Lane Community Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bentfield Primary School and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Birchington Church of England Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bishop Douglass School FinchleyBarnetAll pupils in face-to-face education
Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary SchoolBlackpoolAll pupils in face-to-face education
Brandhall Primary SchoolSandwellAll pupils in face-to-face education
Broomfield Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Buckhurst Hill Community Primary SchoolEssexStart of Term Delayed
Canon Slade SchoolBoltonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Carmel CollegeDarlingtonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cherry Tree AcademyEssexStart of Term Delayed
Chipping Ongar Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Clacton County High SchoolEssexMix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
Claydon High SchoolSuffolkStart of Term Delayed
Cleeve Park SchoolBexleyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Cockermouth SchoolCumberlandAll pupils in face-to-face education
Corpus Christi Catholic Primary SchoolLambethAll pupils in face-to-face education
CranbourneHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Danetree Primary SchoolSurreyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Denbigh SchoolMilton KeynesAll pupils in face-to-face education
Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery CentreTelford and WrekinAll pupils in face-to-face education
East Bergholt High SchoolSuffolkStart of Term Delayed
East Tilbury Primary SchoolThurrockAll pupils in face-to-face education
Elmstead Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Eversley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Ferryhill SchoolCounty DurhamStart of Term Delayed
Godinton Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Leighs Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Harlowbury Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Harwich and Dovercourt High SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Heath Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior SchoolEssexStart of Term Delayed
Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hillhouse CofE Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hockley Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holcombe Grammar SchoolMedwayAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary AcademyNottinghamshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and AldhamEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Hornsey School for GirlsHaringeyStart of Term Delayed
Hounsdown SchoolHampshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Jerounds Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Joyce Frankland Academy, NewportEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Infant SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherine Semar Junior SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Katherines Primary Academy and NurseryEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
King Ethelbert SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Kingsdown SchoolSouthend-on-SeaStart of Term Delayed
Lambourne Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Langney Primary AcademyEast SussexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Lubbins Park Primary AcademyEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Markyate Village School and NurseryHertfordshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mayflower Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mersea Island SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Mistley Norman Church of England Primary SchoolEssexAll pupils in face-to-face education
Myatt Garden Primary SchoolLewishamAll pupils in face-to-face education
Northampton International AcademyWest NorthamptonshireAll pupils in face-to-face education
Our Lady’s Catholic High SchoolLancashireStart of Term Delayed
Outwoods Primary SchoolWarwickshireStart of Term Delayed
Palmarsh Primary SchoolKentAll pupils in face-to-face education
Park View SchoolHaringeyAll pupils in face-to-face education
Parks Primary SchoolLeicesterAll pupils in face-to-face education
PetrocDevonAll pupils in face-to-face education
Pippins SchoolSloughAll pupils in face-to-face education
All pupils in face-to-face educationBirminghamAll pupils in face-to-face education

