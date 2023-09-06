One further education college is among the list of over 100 education settings forced to close buildings because of the RAAC crumbly concrete crisis.
Petroc, based in Devon, has partially shut its site in Barnstaple which includes classrooms as well as a library, a hall and offices.
But all of its near-10,000 students remain in face-to-face education and have not had the start to their term delayed. The college has set aside £300,000 to make its site safe.
The government today finally published a list of 147 education settings currently affected by the presence of reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) as of August 30.
Of those, 20 are educating pupils with a mixture of face-to-face and remote lessons, while 19 had to delay the start of term and four switched fully to remote learning.
The government had previously said 156 schools were affected, but nine unnamed schools are now listed as “RAAC not present”.
Petroc is the only further education college listed. FE Week is however aware of at least one other college, Trafford College Group, which has identified RAAC and restricted access to one of its colleges.
The DfE has said it will update the list in the next two weeks.
The DfE’s full list of affected schools and colleges (as of August 30)
|Abbey Lane Primary School
|Sheffield
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|All Saints C of E Primary School
|Manchester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Altrincham College
|Trafford
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Anglo European School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ark Boulton Academy
|Birmingham
|Start of Term Delayed
|Arthur Bugler Primary School
|Thurrock
|Start of Term Delayed
|Aston Manor Academy
|Birmingham
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Barnes Farm Junior School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Batley Girls High School
|Kirklees
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Baynards Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Beehive Lane Community Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bentfield Primary School and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Birchington Church of England Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bishop Douglass School Finchley
|Barnet
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Bispham Endowed Church of England Primary School
|Blackpool
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Brandhall Primary School
|Sandwell
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Broomfield Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Buckhurst Hill Community Primary School
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Canon Slade School
|Bolton
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Carmel College
|Darlington
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cherry Tree Academy
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Chipping Ongar Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Clacton County High School
|Essex
|Mix of face-to-face and remote arrangements
|Claydon High School
|Suffolk
|Start of Term Delayed
|Cleeve Park School
|Bexley
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cockermouth School
|Cumberland
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Corpus Christi Catholic Primary School
|Lambeth
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Cranbourne
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Danetree Primary School
|Surrey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Denbigh School
|Milton Keynes
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Donnington Wood Infant School and Nursery Centre
|Telford and Wrekin
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|East Bergholt High School
|Suffolk
|Start of Term Delayed
|East Tilbury Primary School
|Thurrock
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Elmstead Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Eversley Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Ferryhill School
|County Durham
|Start of Term Delayed
|Godinton Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Great Leighs Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Great Tey Church of England Voluntary Controlled Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Harlowbury Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Harwich and Dovercourt High School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hatfield Heath Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hatfield Peverel St Andrew’s Junior School
|Essex
|Start of Term Delayed
|Henham and Ugley Primary and Nursery School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hillhouse CofE Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hockley Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holcombe Grammar School
|Medway
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holy Trinity Catholic Voluntary Academy
|Nottinghamshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Holy Trinity CofE Primary School, Eight Ash Green and Aldham
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Hornsey School for Girls
|Haringey
|Start of Term Delayed
|Hounsdown School
|Hampshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Jerounds Primary Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherine Semar Infant School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherine Semar Junior School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Katherines Primary Academy and Nursery
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|King Ethelbert School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Kingsdown School
|Southend-on-Sea
|Start of Term Delayed
|Lambourne Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Langney Primary Academy
|East Sussex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Lubbins Park Primary Academy
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Markyate Village School and Nursery
|Hertfordshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mayflower Primary School
|Leicester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mersea Island School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Mistley Norman Church of England Primary School
|Essex
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Myatt Garden Primary School
|Lewisham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Northampton International Academy
|West Northamptonshire
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Our Lady’s Catholic High School
|Lancashire
|Start of Term Delayed
|Outwoods Primary School
|Warwickshire
|Start of Term Delayed
|Palmarsh Primary School
|Kent
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Park View School
|Haringey
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Parks Primary School
|Leicester
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Petroc
|Devon
|All pupils in face-to-face education
|Pippins School
|Slough
|All pupils in face-to-face education
All pupils in face-to-face education
|Birmingham
|All pupils in face-to-face education
