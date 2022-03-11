WorldSkills Europe approached the three member countries that had previously expressed intentions to bid to host the EuroSkills Competition 2027

Poland is set to host EuroSkills 2023 following the recent decision by WorldSkills Europe to relocate the event away from the Russian Federation.

Earlier this month Russia and Belarus were suspended from WorldSkills competitions and EuroSkills 2023.

The eighth biennial EuroSkills event was originally scheduled to take place in St Petersburg in August 2023.

WorldSkills Europe approached the three member countries that had previously expressed intentions to bid to host the EuroSkills Competition 2027 – Germany, Luxembourg and Poland.

“After extensive discussions it was agreed by all parties that WorldSkills Poland should take up the enormous challenge of organising the EuroSkills Competition 2023 at such short notice,” a spokesperson for WorldSkills Europe said.

The spokesperson added that WorldSkills Germany and WorldSkills Luxembourg have expressed their “utmost support for WorldSkills Poland’s new bid” and have confirmed that they remain committed to plans for a joint bid to host the EuroSkills Competition 2027.

“WorldSkills Europe wishes to express its sincere gratitude to WorldSkills Poland for its support and commitment to have Europe’s biggest vocational education and skills excellence event relocated to Poland,” the spokesperson added.

WorldSkills Poland’s application to host the EuroSkills Competition 2023 will be ratified by the WorldSkills Europe General Assembly at its annual meeting in June 2022.

The exact dates and a city of the relocated EuroSkills Competition 2023 are still to be confirmed. Further details will be released when available.

Following the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, WorldSkills swiftly condemned the Russian government’s actions and cancelled WorldSkills Russia’s participation in WorldSkills Shanghai 2022.

“WorldSkills is politically and denominationally neutral. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a clear and enormous breach of our Code of Ethics and Conduct. Belarus, by its active support of Russia’s invasion, has also breached our Code of Ethics and Conduct,” they said in a statement.

“The Russian government has made choices that forfeit its access to participate in events and activities organised by WorldSkills and its Members.”