WorldSkills suspends Russia and Belarus and EuroSkills 2023 moved from St Petersburg amid invasion of Ukraine

Russia and Belarus have both been suspended from WorldSkills competitions and the EuroSkills 2023 event will no longer be held in St Petersburg following the invasion of Ukraine.

WorldSkills Europe board members announced the decision this morning following an emergency meeting and decided to relocate next year’s tournament to an as yet unnamed other country.

WorldSkills International has also cancelled WorldSkills Russia’s participation in WorldSkills Shanghai 2022, as well as Belarus’.

Both countries have had their WorldSkills memberships suspended with immediate effect.

It is not clear at this stage whether Belarus will also have its participation in the EuroSkills 2023 finals suspended.

In a statement WorldSkills International said: “WorldSkills is politically and denominationally neutral. The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is a clear and enormous breach of our code of ethics and conduct. Belarus, by its active support of Russia’s invasion, has also breached our code of ethics and conduct.

“The Russian government has made choices that forfeit its access to participate in events and activities organized by WorldSkills and its members.”

EuroSkills 2023 had been set to take place in St Petersburg from August 16 to 20, 2023.

WorldSkills Shangahi is currently scheduled to run from October 12 to 17, 2022.