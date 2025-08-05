Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
Ofsted

Ofsted sounds siren over ambulance provider’s apprenticeships

Apprentices aren’t supported with learning after their initial training, inspectors find at north east firm

Apprentices aren’t supported with learning after their initial training, inspectors find at north east firm

5 Aug 2025, 17:05

More from this author

facebook linkedin
See discussion

An ambulance worker apprenticeship provider has been rated ‘inadequate’ by Ofsted after inspectors found learners make “slow progress” due to “busy shift patterns” amid “weak” oversight by management.

Nerams, based in the north east England, had 22 level 3 ambulance support worker apprentices when Ofsted visited in June this year, less than a year after inspectors spotted several “weaknesses” during a monitoring visit.

The company is one of several subcontractors providing 999 ambulance and patient transport vehicles and crew to the North East Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.

Ofsted’s report, published today, graded the company as ‘inadequate’ in overall effectiveness after finding many apprentices are “significantly” past their planned completion date due to a lack of teaching after initial training and schedules dominated by “busy shift patterns”.

Nerams was given the lowest possible grade for quality of education, leadership and management, and apprenticeships. However, it was rated ‘good’ for behaviour and attitudes of learners and ‘requires improvement’ for personal development.

According to conditions set out in the apprenticeship provider contract, the inspection grade means the Department for Education may now use its “absolute discretion” to take a range of measures including terminating Nerams’ contract, recovering payments, suspending learner starts or imposing other “additional contract obligations”.

In its report, Ofsted said management do not have “an accurate oversight” of the quality of education provided, with “weak” governance and quality assurance processes that “solely” focus on whether trainers are assessing apprentices against the apprenticeship standards.

The report said: “Apprentices do not benefit from an effectively planned curriculum beyond the initial training that they receive at the start of the course. They do not routinely receive training beyond this initial phase.

“As a result, apprentices depend heavily on the training they have at work to develop new knowledge and skills and have insufficient opportunities outside of work to consolidate and deepen their theoretical understanding.”

A recent “in-depth review” has improved the company’s understanding of apprentices’ progress, which is not reviewed “frequently enough”, but it is “too soon to see the impact”, the report added.

Apprentices’ work is also “rarely of the expected standard” as it frequently “lacks coherence, structure and the detail and the depth required”.

Trainers fail to provide “clear and timely” feedback to assignments and on the “rare” occasions feedback is provided, apprentices do not use it to improve their work.

Funding of up to £7,000 is available for the level 3 ambulance support worker apprenticeship standard, which has a typical duration of 13 months.

Ofsted’s report said Nerams teachers are “suitably qualified” and “skilled” at training in the initial training phase. They also praised apprentices’ “professional” and “positive” attitudes to learning and progressing in their careers.

The company is one of 18 organisations providing patient transport, unscheduled care, and double-crewed ambulances to North East Ambulance Service through a subcontracting framework worth up to £82 million between 2025 and 2029.

Dean Wrightson, Nerams’ director of operations, said the company acknowledges Ofsted’s findings and takes its feedback seriously.

He added: “While the inspection outcome is disappointing, it reinforces our own internal findings that led to mitigations and rapid improvement plans already put in place by the organisation prior to the inspection.

“We recognise the concerns highlighted in the report, particularly regarding the slow progress of apprentices and need for more frequent reviews and guided learning.

“These findings aligned with our own, which led to the removal of the management overseeing this provision and their replacement, with a rapid quality improvement plan put in place focused on ensuring the achievement of the learners.

“We are proud of our apprentices’ professionalism, their commitment to patient care, and the positive feedback from workplace settings regarding their conduct and values.

“We will continue to work with the Department for Education and Ofsted in relation to quality improvement, appropriate mitigations and scrutiny to ensure we are doing as we say we will do.”

A North East Ambulance Service spokesperson declined to comment on the Ofsted report.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Funding Adult Green Skills

New sources of funding are available to finance the delivery of green skills to all learners. Government policy is...

Tyler Palmer

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Plan for change funding to drive green construction skills

The government has launched a new plan for change to address the skills deficit in the construction industry, providing...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

More from this theme

Ofsted

Ofsted: Young people ‘at risk’ at G4S-run secure training centre

Sir Martyn Oliver invokes rare ‘urgent notification’ after finding systemic safeguarding failures at Oakhill STC

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Missed inspection targets and 5 more findings from Ofsted’s annual report

Ofsted's staff are also less happy this year, and turnover rates remain above civil service targets

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Ofsted

Creating Tomorrow College rated ‘outstanding’ today

Ofsted praises ‘dedicated’ leaders at SEND college for creating calm and professional learning environment in first full inspection

Anviksha Patel

Ofsted

Ofsted to introduce report cards on reduced inspection timetable

Inspections led by 'most senior' HMIs only when framework launches, and no visits in last week before Christmas

Lydia Chantler-Hicks

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *