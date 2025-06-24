Home Dear Jeremy: FE’s wishlist for 2024 budget
Apprenticeships

Ofqual’s apprenticeship assessment reforms: A bold shift with big implications

While greater flexibility and innovation are welcome, challenges around cost, consistency, and transition remain

While greater flexibility and innovation are welcome, challenges around cost, consistency, and transition remain

Daniel Green

Policy director, Federation of Awarding Bodies

24 Jun 2025, 5:44

facebook linkedin
See discussion

The launch of Ofqual’s consultation last week on their proposed approach to regulating apprenticeship assessment confirms a significant shift for Enland’s apprenticeships. In many ways it is a positive that we now have greater clarity on what to expect from reformed apprenticeship assessment. But the scale of the changes though should not be underestimated – they will impact employers and providers as well as assessment organisations.

On the whole, we are supportive of the aims of this change and the industry should be positive about the direction of travel. The scope for assessment organisations to take greater responsibility for the design and development of apprenticeship assessment is a good move that utilises assessment organisations’ expertise, and provides plenty of opportunity.  More flexibility, innovation, and responsive, tailored assessment solutions that meet the needs of learners are likely to follow.

It is also positive to see that a degree of independence is protected through Ofqual’s proposals. A key pillar of the Richard Review, independent assessment has contributed to improved standards and we know that this is valued by both employers and learners. Maintaining this within a system that provides greater flexibility is positive. Equally, the commitment to ensuring that synoptic assessment continues to be integral will go a long way to support quality, although this must be carefully monitored.

While there is much to be positive about, clearly there is still a long way to go to implementation and many areas that will require further thought. Chiefly, maintaining consistency and comparability. This is not insurmountable, but requires a culture shift from a system that set out a singular approach to assessment for each standard to understanding comparability in the context of the more flexible approach.

Secondly, the new approach frontloads cost. Assessment organisations will need to invest in order to develop their approach to assessment for each standard. If delivering assessments, providers will also need to invest in assessor and internal quality assurance capacity.

During development, assessment organisations will also be required to engage with employers. This is an important safeguard for quality, and is familiar to those awarding organisations delivering qualifications. However, when compared to the current approach (a centrally organised trailblazer group designing the assessment plan), it could be seen as requiring a duplication of effort for employers, particularly where a standard is delivered by multiple assessment organisations.

At this stage it is far from certain that the changes will achieve an overall cost saving, which raises the question – how we will judge the reforms to have been a success? Particularly as achievement rates were rising already, and there were other levers available to reduce overall cost.

Thirdly is the issue of transition. This consultation is only the first step in Ofqual setting out their policy for regulating apprenticeship assessment, with a further consultation expected on the framework itself. We can therefore both expect some reformed assessment to take place under the existing conditions, particularly in the case of foundation apprenticeships, and assessment organisations will need to operate under a dual system of regulation for some time (as the revised framework will not apply to end point assessment (EPA). While overall a pragmatic approach, this increases complexity and adds to the regulatory burden. A carefully planned transition is vital for assessment organisations and others to adapt.

Finally, while the changes are significant for all, for those assessment organisations that have operated solely in the EPA market, many requirements (such as assessment strategies to centre quality assurance) are likely to be entirely novel. These EPAOs are often specialists in their sectors and bring a wealth of occupational expertise, which must be retained. Support with the transition is particularly crucial here.

We should be under no illusions about the size of the change here – it is considerable and will impact all those working within the apprenticeship system. And while there is still a lot of water to flow under the bridge and a number of challenges to work through, the assessment and awarding sector should be positive about the future.

Latest education roles from

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Principal & Chief Executive – Bath College

Dodd Partners

View job
IT Technician

IT Technician

Harris Academy Morden

View job
Teacher of Geography

Teacher of Geography

Harris Academy Orpington

View job
Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

Lecturer/Assessor in Electrical

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

Director of Management Information Systems (MIS)

South Gloucestershire and Stroud College

View job
Exams Assistant

Exams Assistant

Richmond and Hillcroft Adult & Community College

View job

Sponsored posts

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Reshaping the New Green Skills Landscape

The UK government is embarking on a transformative journey to reshape its skills landscape, placing a significant emphasis on...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Safe to speak, ready to act: SaferSpace targets harassment and misconduct in education 

In an era where safeguarding and compliance are firmly in the spotlight, education providers face a growing responsibility: to...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Screening for the cognitive needs of apprentices is essential – does it matter if the process is engaging?

Engagement should be the first priority in cognitive assessment. An engaging assessment is an inclusive assessment — when cognitive...

Advertorial

Sponsored post
Sponsored

Skills Bootcamps Are Changing – What FE Colleges Must Know 

Skills Bootcamps are evolving as funding moves to local control and digital skills trends shift. Code Institute, an Ofsted...

Code Institute

More from this theme

Apprenticeships

Marples trial: Lauener accused of power ‘grab’

But ex-head of SFA defends 3aaa change of control refusal, claiming buyer’s plan posed ‘threat’ that could leave agency...

Billy Camden

Apprenticeships

DfE agrees ‘transitional period’ for new off the job policy

Four-month grace period for 39 apprenticeships with revised off-the-job training hours follows sector concerns

Anviksha Patel

Apprenticeships

Ofqual publishes ‘flexible’ apprenticeship assessment rules

Watchdog sets out how it will do away with end point assessment and monitor training providers marking their own...

Shane Chowen

Apprenticeships
Long read

Marples trial: ‘Resentful’ funding agency ‘spooked’ 3aaa buyer

Two days of cross-examination of ex-apprenticeships boss ends with revelation he ‘drafted’ expert’s statements

Billy Camden

Your thoughts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *