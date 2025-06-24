The launch of Ofqual’s consultation last week on their proposed approach to regulating apprenticeship assessment confirms a significant shift for Enland’s apprenticeships. In many ways it is a positive that we now have greater clarity on what to expect from reformed apprenticeship assessment. But the scale of the changes though should not be underestimated – they will impact employers and providers as well as assessment organisations.

On the whole, we are supportive of the aims of this change and the industry should be positive about the direction of travel. The scope for assessment organisations to take greater responsibility for the design and development of apprenticeship assessment is a good move that utilises assessment organisations’ expertise, and provides plenty of opportunity. More flexibility, innovation, and responsive, tailored assessment solutions that meet the needs of learners are likely to follow.

It is also positive to see that a degree of independence is protected through Ofqual’s proposals. A key pillar of the Richard Review, independent assessment has contributed to improved standards and we know that this is valued by both employers and learners. Maintaining this within a system that provides greater flexibility is positive. Equally, the commitment to ensuring that synoptic assessment continues to be integral will go a long way to support quality, although this must be carefully monitored.

While there is much to be positive about, clearly there is still a long way to go to implementation and many areas that will require further thought. Chiefly, maintaining consistency and comparability. This is not insurmountable, but requires a culture shift from a system that set out a singular approach to assessment for each standard to understanding comparability in the context of the more flexible approach.

Secondly, the new approach frontloads cost. Assessment organisations will need to invest in order to develop their approach to assessment for each standard. If delivering assessments, providers will also need to invest in assessor and internal quality assurance capacity.

During development, assessment organisations will also be required to engage with employers. This is an important safeguard for quality, and is familiar to those awarding organisations delivering qualifications. However, when compared to the current approach (a centrally organised trailblazer group designing the assessment plan), it could be seen as requiring a duplication of effort for employers, particularly where a standard is delivered by multiple assessment organisations.

At this stage it is far from certain that the changes will achieve an overall cost saving, which raises the question – how we will judge the reforms to have been a success? Particularly as achievement rates were rising already, and there were other levers available to reduce overall cost.

Thirdly is the issue of transition. This consultation is only the first step in Ofqual setting out their policy for regulating apprenticeship assessment, with a further consultation expected on the framework itself. We can therefore both expect some reformed assessment to take place under the existing conditions, particularly in the case of foundation apprenticeships, and assessment organisations will need to operate under a dual system of regulation for some time (as the revised framework will not apply to end point assessment (EPA). While overall a pragmatic approach, this increases complexity and adds to the regulatory burden. A carefully planned transition is vital for assessment organisations and others to adapt.

Finally, while the changes are significant for all, for those assessment organisations that have operated solely in the EPA market, many requirements (such as assessment strategies to centre quality assurance) are likely to be entirely novel. These EPAOs are often specialists in their sectors and bring a wealth of occupational expertise, which must be retained. Support with the transition is particularly crucial here.

We should be under no illusions about the size of the change here – it is considerable and will impact all those working within the apprenticeship system. And while there is still a lot of water to flow under the bridge and a number of challenges to work through, the assessment and awarding sector should be positive about the future.