Northampton colleges plan to merge next year

The proposed group would have a combined income of more than £70 million

The proposed group would have a combined income of more than £70 million

Two Northampton colleges are proposing to merge to offer local students a “wider range” of courses and strengthen their finances.

Northampton College and land-based Moulton College – which exited government intervention two years ago – are aiming to merge by January 2027, according to a joint statement today.

The colleges said merging into a single £70 million turnover group will improve local access to courses and open up progression routes that “neither organisation” could deliver alone.

They also promised to become a “more resilient organisation” that can respond to changes in policy, funding and local community needs.

Jason Lancaster, principal of Northampton College, said: “Exploring a merger gives us the opportunity to build an organisation that can meet these expectations and better serve our students and communities.”

An announcement on Moulton College’s website said governors at both colleges have now approved plans to “explore the benefits” of a merger.

It added: “A final decision will be made by the corporations of both colleges once this work is complete and all considerations have been carefully evaluated.

“There is still a long way to go but we are aiming towards January 2027 for completion.”

Public feedback is invited through an online form that allows questions or comments to be submitted.

Moulton College exited seven years of FE Commissioner intervention in 2024, after a turnaround that included selling land and the Department for Education refinancing £13 million in commercial debt.

Its most recent accounts, for 2024-25, show it ended the year with a surplus of £300,000 from a total income of £28 million. The colleges teaches around 4,000 students and employs 400 staff.

Moulton College principal Oliver Symons, who joined in 2024, said: “This is an exciting opportunity to bring together the strengths and expertise of both colleges.

“Our goal is to offer students more choice, clearer progression routes and improved access to specialist facilities. Employers will also benefit from a single, stronger partner that is responsive to local skills needs.”

Northampton College, a general FE college, currently has about 7,000 students and 640 staff.

The college ended 2024-25 with a surplus of £3.3 million on a total income of £45 million.

Northampton College is located in the eastern suburbs of Northampton, relatively close to Moulton College, which sits on the outskirts of the town.