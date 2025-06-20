New ERBs needed following devolution shake-up

Home Functional skills still ‘commercially unviable’, research suggests
£6.3 million available for 39 ERBs next year

20 Jun 2025

adult education budget

Business groups are being sought to run local skills improvement plans for the North East and Somerset from October.

The Department for Education confirmed this week it had made £6.3 million of grant funding available for all 39 officially designated employer representative bodies (ERBs) from October to March next year.

And expressions of interest are being invited until next week for two new ERBs after the DfE reviewed LSIP areas and changed geographical boundaries for two areas to “ensure they remain closely aligned” with devolution areas.

LSIPs were first outlined in the FE white paper, where colleges and training providers would tailor provision according to local employer needs. ERBs were set up in 2022 and were given £20.9 million over three years to develop, implement and review LSIPs.

Each ERB was able to apply for up to £550,000 to develop LSIPs plus £50,000 start-up funding. 

ERBs must be a “body corporate” independent of government and not a public authority or an organisation carrying out the functions of a public authority. They must also demonstrate they are “reasonably” representative of employers in their area.

Procurement documents show officials want a new ERB following plans to merge North East LSIP and North and Tyne LSIP, with the new LSIP’s boundaries matching those of the North East Combined Authority.

The current LSIPs will remain valid until a new LSIP is created next summer.

Interested bidders will need to evidence engagement with the combined authority and show they can work “collaboratively” with the existing ERBs – North East Automotive Alliance and the North East England Chamber of Commerce – until their replacement.

Meanwhile, the Heart of the South West LSIP area is being split into two LSIPs: Greater Devon (Plymouth, Devon and Torbay) and Somerset.

The existing ERB, Devon and Plymouth Chamber of Commerce for the Heart of the South West LSIP, will remain in place during this period, including in Somerset.

But the DfE is seeking a new ERB for the Somerset LSIP area, meaning there will be two designated ERBs covering Somerset during the transitional phase.

Documents show the successful applicant will be expected to “work closely” with Devon and Plymouth Chamber of Commerce to support delivery.

“Skills England will work closely with both ERBs to support this process,” it added.

A separate grant will be agreed with Devon and Plymouth Chamber of Commerce, which will cover both the continued execution of the existing Heart of the South-West LSIP and the development of the new Greater Devon LSIP.

Applications are open till June 24.

