MP criticises college group after another campus sale

WCG has now closed two sites since it merged in 2016

A large midlands college group has left a local MP “very disappointed” after closing a college campus in their local town that was opened 50 years ago.

On June 4, Warwickshire College Group’s (WCG) board signed off the decision to close its Evesham New College campus at the end of this academic year after a “comprehensive public consultation”.

Motor vehicle, hair and beauty, construction, art ESOL and apprenticeship provision will move from the campus in Evesham, which opened in 1970, to Pershore College, a rural campus that is a 5.5 mile drive away, or fifteen minutes by public transport.

WCG claims the move is needed to address longstanding issues of “underutilisation, financial inefficiency, and limited facilities”.

The Evesham campus has about 200 full-time learners and operates at a “marginal surplus” of £100,000 per year, the college argued.

Nigel Nuddleston, MP for Droitwich, Evesham and the villages said: “I remain very disappointed by the decision to close Evesham College, and I know many constituents are understandably concerned about the impact on students, staff and the wider community.

“While I appreciate the financial pressures faced by the college, I believe it is important that where possible proceeds of the sale are properly re-invested into the Pershore campus for the benefit of my constituents who would otherwise miss out.”

Students at the Evesham campus will be offered free transport for all existing learners and September 2025 starters for “at least the full academic year”, the college said.

What will be lost?

WCG describes the Evesham campus as a “small and friendly” FE college that provides “essential” adult part time courses in its workshops, salons, studios and “fully equipped Energy Training Centre”.

In 2020, it celebrated the site’s 50 year anniversary, praising the “key role” it has played in thousands of people’s lives.

The college argues it has now committed to “over £1.5 million” of investment in the Pershore College campus to “accommodate the transition”, including a “new Construction Academy”, upgraded workshops, and “new wellbeing spaces”.

Regarding the future of the Evesham site, WCG told FE Week: “Options for the site’s long-term future are still to be considered by the corporation, and at this stage, even if a sale is the option taken, then it would not be commercially appropriate to comment on proceeds.”

A controversial chapter

The closure marks the end of two college sites that were adopted by WCG in a merger with South Worcestershire College in 2016.

Earlier this year, the college group confirmed it has finally sold its Malvern Hills campus to pay off government funding clawbacks and debts after winning a controversial legal battle with the local council two years ago.

Both the Evesham and Malvern Hills sites were previously part of South Worcestershire College, but merged with WCG in 2016 with the promise of “significant benefits”.

At the time, then-WCG principal Angela Joyce claimed her college would provide “a broader curriculum”, a wider range of specialised facilities and “an enhanced overall student experience”.

‘Asset stripping‘

Local Lib Dem councillor Dan Boatright-Greene, a former FE teacher, said the loss of the Evesham college will have a “huge impact” on local young people due to the additional distance they will need to travel.

He said: “I will never forgive Warwickshire College Group for asset stripping the former South Worcestershire Colleges sites.

“Despite their protests I am adamant that their plan was always to do this ever since they took over the colleges.

“My personal view remains that all proceeds from any sale should be used to invest in the relevant location and not used to prop up their sites in Warwickshire.

“Bigger is clearly not always better and economy of scale has clearly not worked.”

A WCG spokesperson questioned whether Boatright-Greene had engaged with the consultation process and offered to show him around the Pershore College campus.

‘The end of an era’

Sara-Jane Watkins, principal and chief executive of WCG, said: “We recognise that this change marks the end of an era for Evesham New College, and that many people will feel sadness and concern.

“But this is also the beginning of a stronger, more resilient future for learners and ensuring one sustainable and vibrant college within Wychavon.

“We are protecting all current courses, expanding what we offer, and ensuring that every learner, including those with additional needs, receives the support and opportunities they deserve.”

Gill Clipson, chair of the WCG board of governors, said: “This has been a thoughtful and considered decision, taken with care and compassion.

“We have listened carefully to the feedback and responded where we could.

“By consolidating provision at Pershore College – just four miles from Evesham – we can deliver a higher-quality learning environment, invest in future skills, and ensure long-term educational sustainability.”